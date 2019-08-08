Camila Cabello hints at her close friedship with Senorita co-singer Shawn Mendes in a new Variety interview. Since the release of the song, fans have been speculating whether the pair are actually or 'just friends' as they keep saying. When photos of the duo holding hands and kissing in Miami surfaced, fans became more curious than ever about their relationship status. Cabello told Variety, "I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you," and adding "somebody who means a lot to you."

Her new album is said to be based on her "now" life.

AlthoughCabello didn't take names, she told Variety, "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment."

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling... However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another."

The duo has been spotted spending a lot of time together in the recent weeks. Does this mean that we can expect another hit from them?

Cabello broke up with relationship coach Matthew Hussey this past June after dating for more than a year.