The search for missing teenager Camila Mendoza Olmos took a grim turn on Tuesday after authorities confirmed a body had been found near her family home in northwest Texas. However, officials stressed that it is too early to say whether the remains belong to the 19-year-old, urging the public to avoid speculation as forensic work continues.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County said the discovery was made during a renewed search effort, intensifying uncertainty around a case that has drawn growing public attention since Camila was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Body Discovered During Renewed Search Operation

According to the sheriff, the body was found at around 4:45 p.m. during a renewed search by a joint team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Investigators returned to a previously searched area and located the body in tall grass approximately 10 minutes into the operation.

The location was identified as the Burnin' Bush landscaping company, situated a few hundred yards from Camila's residence in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring.

Sheriff Cautions Against Assumptions

Speaking at the scene, as cited by Fox News, Javier Salazar said it was too early to confirm the identity of the body. He noted that while the clothing found matched one description of what Camila was wearing when she disappeared, this alone was not sufficient to establish identification.

Authorities have emphasised that confirmation will only come after formal forensic examination, which remains underway.

Firearm Found Near the Body

Investigators also recovered a firearm near the body, Salazar said. He explained that officers had been searching for a firearm reported missing by a family member during the investigation. It remains unclear whether the weapon found is the same firearm that had been reported missing.

Officials did not indicate whether the firearm is believed to be connected to the death, stating that further analysis is required.

No Foul Play Suspected at this Stage

Salazar said investigators do not currently suspect foul play. He added that self-harm is being considered as a possible scenario, though he stressed that no conclusions have been reached.

Authorities have been careful to frame the investigation as ongoing, noting that key details, including identity and cause of death, remain unconfirmed.

Timeline of Camila Olmos' Disappearance

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen on the morning of 24 December outside her family home in northwest Bexar County. Her disappearance prompted a search that expanded over several days, involving local law enforcement and federal agents.

Tuesday's renewed search was conducted in an area that had previously been examined, highlighting the challenges faced by investigators working across large outdoor spaces.

Medical Examiner to Confirm Identity and Cause

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office will be responsible for confirming the identity of the body, as well as determining the cause and manner of death. Authorities said updates would be provided once that process is complete.

Salazar also used the moment to issue a public warning, urging families to take signs of distress seriously. 'Don't take anything for granted,' he said, adding that people can sometimes appear fine while privately struggling and that reaching out for help can be critical.

For now, investigators say the case remains open, with confirmation pending and questions surrounding Camila Olmos' fate still unanswered.