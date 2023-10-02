In a groundbreaking development that could change the landscape of cancer treatment, a team of scientists at Rice University received $45 million in funding to develop sense-and-respond implant technology that has the potential to reduce cancer death rates by a staggering 50 per cent.

This revolutionary technology represents a significant leap forward in the battle against one of the world's leading causes of mortality as it will increase the effectiveness of immunotherapy for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors like those with ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Cancer remains a formidable adversary, affecting millions of lives worldwide. Despite remarkable advancements in cancer research and treatment, the disease continues to claim countless lives.

The concept behind this groundbreaking implant is to tackle cancer in a way that hasn't been attempted before. Rather than relying solely on conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation or surgery, this implant will take a more proactive and targeted approach.

Rice bioengineer Omid Veiseh, the principal investigator (PI) on the ARPA-H cooperative agreement, released a statement saying: "Instead of tethering patients to hospital beds, IV bags and external monitors, we'll use a minimally invasive procedure to implant a small device that continuously monitors their cancer and adjusts their immunotherapy dose in real-time."

One of the critical factors contributing to cancer's high mortality rate is late-stage diagnosis. The implant will be equipped with advanced sensors that can detect cancerous cells at their earliest stages, often before symptoms manifest. This early detection will significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

The implant, called HAMMR, which stands for "hybrid advanced molecular manufacturing regulator", will not only detect cancer but will also be capable of delivering targeted treatments directly to the affected area.

This minimises damage to healthy tissues and reduces the side effects commonly associated with traditional cancer treatments.

The HAMMR is a collaborative initiative of engineers, healthcare professionals and specialists from various sectors, including synthetic biology, materials, oncology, electrical engineering and artificial intelligence, among others.

Their collaborative is called THOR, an acronym for "targeted hybrid oncotherapeutic regulation". The THOR initiative aims to also use the HAMMR in treating peritoneal cancers affecting organs such as the pancreas, liver and lungs.

Dr Amir Jazaeri, co-principal investigator and professor of gynecologic oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said: "Cancer cells are continually evolving and adapting to therapy. However, currently, available diagnostic tools, including radiologic tests, blood assays and biopsies, provide very infrequent and limited snapshots of this dynamic process."

"As a result, today's therapies treat cancer as if it were a static disease. We believe THOR could transform the status quo by providing real-time data from the tumour environment that can in turn guide more effective and tumour-informed novel therapies," he added.

The implications of this development are profound. If successful, it could mark a turning point in the fight against cancer. Not only does it have the potential to cut cancer death rates in half, but it may also offer a more humane and less invasive approach to treatment.

However, it's important to note that this technology is still in the experimental phase and has yet to undergo extensive clinical trials. The path to regulatory approval and widespread adoption will likely be challenging and time-consuming.

Nevertheless, the prospect of such a revolutionary cancer treatment is generating considerable excitement and optimism in the medical community.

Traditional cancer treatments can be lengthy and taxing on patients. With this implant, the duration of treatment could be significantly shortened, reducing the burden on patients and healthcare systems.

While challenges lie ahead, the prospect of early detection, targeted treatment and improved patient outcomes offers hope to millions affected by this devastating disease. As scientists continue their dedicated efforts, one can look forward to a future with improved cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment options.