Candace Owens has claimed that Charlie Kirk feared for his life in the hours before he was assassinated.

On a recent podcast, she said that, according to a tip from someone inside Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Kirk sent a message the night before his death to at least one security staff member and a donor saying, 'they are going to kill me tomorrow.'

Owens added that the claim is based on written communication Kirk allegedly sent, and she argued that multiple people—not just one—were aware of his fears.

She has publicly questioned why no one close to Kirk has come forward if such a warning existed. For Owens, the silence raises serious doubts about the official account of events.

Mystery Surrounds The Identity Of 'They'

The biggest unanswered question is who 'they' refers to. Owens has not identified the alleged threat, and neither the security guard nor the donor has publicly confirmed or clarified the message. No independent evidence has been provided.

Without corroboration, the claim remains unverified, and the identity of the potential threat is still unknown. Owens has called on witnesses to speak up, insisting that people who know something about Kirk's final hours should no longer stay silent.

Conflict Over Donors And TPUSA Direction

Owens has said that tensions before Kirk's death stemmed partly from disagreements with major donors. She claimed that Kirk had resisted pressure from some backers to cancel a high-profile appearance by another controversial figure, which she said cost the organisation a significant donor.

She also hinted that financial and ideological conflicts—including support for foreign causes—may have contributed to the situation.

Owens described TPUSA as being in a 'political fast lane,' where money, secrets, and power could make people 'targets.'

In a previous broadcast, Owens claimed to have seen flight logs of two foreign military aircraft that she said matched travel movements of Kirk's late wife, suggesting a potential broader conspiracy.

TPUSA Silent, Owens Pushes For Accountability

Turning Point USA has not publicly confirmed the existence of the alleged 'kill me' message or identified any insider corroboration. That silence has intensified Owens's suspicions.

She has urged the organisation to be transparent and challenged those inside to 'stop lying about everything' and disclose what they know.

Owens has also accepted an invitation from TPUSA to a livestreamed discussion, on the condition that 'no assassinations' occur, signalling her willingness to press for accountability publicly.

Allegations Remain Unverified

Owens's assertions have also fuelled broader discussions among conservative commentators and TPUSA followers about internal transparency and security practices within the organisation.

Some supporters online have echoed her call for clarity, asking TPUSA to release any relevant communications or logs that might confirm whether Kirk genuinely feared a threat the night before he died.

Others have urged caution, noting that no law enforcement agency or verified insider has supported the claim so far, a point repeatedly highlighted in coverage by outlets such as International Business Times UK.

The divide has created a tense atmosphere around TPUSA's usually unified base, with many waiting to see whether additional witnesses, documents or official statements will surface in the coming days.