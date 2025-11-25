Candace Owens has intensified public speculation surrounding Charlie Kirk's sudden death after revealing that he sent a alarming message about a death threat exactly one day before he was killed.

Her comments, delivered during a tense podcast discussion, have reopened questions about who knew what, when they knew it and how the events of Kirk's final hours connect to a wider pattern she believes should not be ignored.

Owens Reveals Threat Message Sent Just One Day Before Kirk Died

Speaking on Myron Gaines' podcast, Owens disclosed that an unnamed Turning Point USA employee received a chilling message from Kirk the day before his death.

According to her, Kirk wrote that 'they are going to kill me', a statement that Gaines described as deeply disturbing in the context of the organisation's silence.

Owens said this message heightened her concerns about unresolved questions within Turning Point. She referenced a separate text chain involving conservative commentator Josh Hammer, saying Kirk had spoken about sensitive issues that appeared to contradict the public narrative surrounding his final days.

In the clip, Owens said, 'It was like a full court press effort to lie about everything.' She added that one employee was in possession of the message but had chosen not to speak publicly.

Her frustration extended to the wider reaction within Turning Point. She asked, 'Why lie? That is my question. And I do not like the silence from Turning Point employees.'

She stated that the refusal of those closest to Kirk to address the text message only deepened her suspicion that key details were being withheld.

Suspicious Flight Logs And A Startling Aircraft Theory

Owens also presented a theory involving two Egyptian military aircraft that, she said, appeared to match Erika Kirk's travel history 73 times between 2022 and 2025. She claimed that the logs included one trip taken on the very day of Charlie Kirk's shooting at Provo Airport.

A source helping her analyse the flight patterns believed the aircraft might have been following Erika rather than Charlie.

Owens suggested this possibility raised serious concerns about the couple's situation during the months leading up to the tragedy. She stressed that the pattern was too consistent to dismiss as coincidence.

The theory has attracted intense online debate. Supporters argue that frequent overlap between Erika's movements and international military aircraft demands investigation.

Critics say Owens is stitching together unrelated data points. She maintained on the podcast that she is not targeting Erika personally but examining circumstances that might reveal pressure, surveillance or external involvement surrounding Kirk's death.

Owens Questions Shooter Identity And Challenges Official Claims

Beyond the aircraft logs, Owens also challenged the official identification of the shooter, Tyler Robinson. She questioned whether Robinson had acted alone and suggested he might have been a 'patsy' within a larger operation. She indicated that there were indications that others may have handled the weapon before the shooting, though she did not claim to know their identity.

Owens explained that her doubts stem from inconsistencies she believes appear throughout the investigative timeline. She said she could not ignore the feeling that the narrative was being shaped to close the case quickly rather than uncover deeper truths.

During the podcast she discussed how people around Kirk appeared unnervingly comfortable with the explanations given.

She said, 'You never know when you are going to see somebody last. I have been like, okay, nothing to see here.' She then added that the lack of transparency made her increasingly uncomfortable.

Why Owens Says Erika Holds No Blame

Owens addressed public criticism of Erika Kirk, who has faced scrutiny online for appearing calm or detached after her husband's death.

Owens defended her strongly and said that such behaviour is common when someone is in shock. She said Erika could be functioning on 'autopilot', a state she described as typical for those grappling with grief and trauma.

Owens emphasised that her investigation had not uncovered anything negative about Erika. She said her concerns were directed not at the widow but at the environment surrounding Charlie Kirk during his final days. She stressed that anyone who witnessed the murder of a loved one would experience fear and emotional paralysis.

While Owens' claims remain unverified, her comments have forced renewed attention on the timeline and the people involved. The threat message, the aircraft logs, the doubts about the shooter and the silence within Turning Point form a narrative she insists cannot simply be brushed aside.