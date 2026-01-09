A short, grainy video shared widely online has once again placed Charlie Kirk at the centre of intense public debate. The footage, circulating on X in early January 2026, has reignited questions about the Charlie Kirk assassination, which took place during a campus event in Utah in September 2025.

Viewers have focused on moments immediately after the shooting, raising fresh claims that the killing may not have followed the official account. The renewed interest highlights how online scrutiny continues to shape the Charlie Kirk conspiracy narrative.

New Charlie Kirk Assassination Video Goes Viral

The video shows the chaotic seconds after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. As panic spreads through the crowd, two unidentified men become the focus of attention. One, wearing a checkered polo shirt, is seen jumping over the table where Kirk had been speaking.

It’s time we apply everything we have learned, and take another look at 9/10. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RPXY8qtp3T — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 8, 2026

Another man, dressed in a brown T-shirt, rushes directly towards Kirk's bloodied body. Moments later, the two men appear to meet briefly and exchange an object that is difficult to identify due to the angle and quality of the footage. That short interaction has since been replayed thousands of times online.

Some viewers argue that the men moved with purpose rather than confusion. An X user, Marsha Looch, wrote on 8 January that the 'plaid shirt guy charges the table, jumps it, does nothing to help then meets brown shirt guy... Hand off occurs.'

Others disagreed, suggesting the actions were consistent with emergency response rather than foul play.

'Palm Pistol' Conspiracy Surfaces

Speculation escalated after some users suggested the exchanged item was a 'palm pistol,' a small, concealable weapon often cited in fringe theories. The idea gained traction as commentators dissected every movement frame by frame. Butch Connors claimed on 8 January that the man in the brown shirt 'detonated the squib' and later 'passes off the transmitter to the guy in plaid.'

Other users questioned why there appeared to be little visible blood on nearby individuals. Working Class American stated the scene looked 'planned' and executed with precision. Not everyone accepted that view. Beto Nils suggested the object could have been microphone equipment, while another user asked whether it was simply car keys being passed along.

A small group went further, denying the killing altogether. One account insisted Kirk was not dead and that the incident was staged, a claim unsupported by any evidence.

Recent Theory Focused on Charlie Kirk's Security Provider

The renewed debate follows an earlier controversy involving Brian Harpole, Kirk's security provider. In late December 2025, a separate clip began circulating on X showing Harpole standing in the crowd shortly before the shooting. His arms appear folded, with one hand partly obscured.

The footage spread after being shared by Blake Bednarz on 29 December 2025, who claimed Harpole had his 'right hand hidden under his armpit when he squeezed'. Some viewers described the posture as suspicious. Others said it showed nothing unusual.

Speculation increased after conservative commentator Candace Owens discussed Harpole on her podcast on 9 December 2025, citing 'shocking information' from a man in witness protection. Authorities have said there is no evidence linking Harpole to the killing.

Charlie Kirk Death Conspiracies Continue To Spread

Since the assassination, unproven theories have continued to circulate. These include claims that the suspect acted with help, that the rifle could not have been concealed, or that security failures were deliberate. Online users have repeatedly challenged the official timeline.

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said the public reaction was driven by belief rather than evidence, adding, 'You're going to believe what you want to believe.' He pointed to Ring camera footage and recovered evidence showing the weapon was carried by the suspect.

Despite official statements, new videos and theories continue to emerge. For many online, the death of Charlie Kirk remains unsettled, ensuring the conspiracy debate shows no sign of fading.