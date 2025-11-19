Conservative commentator Candace Owens has intensified controversy surrounding the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, claiming she spotted a 'suspicious' white car following the suspect in video footage shared with her privately.

Speaking on her podcast, Owens questioned whether the killing was really carried out by a lone gunman, despite prosecutors maintaining that the accused, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, acted alone.

Her comments arrive as the FBI continues its investigation and as speculation around potential accomplices gains traction across conservative media.

The Economic Times reported that the bureau is reviewing whether a second shooter or accomplice may have been involved, citing officials who said investigators are "exploring the possibility" of additional actors.

What She Saw in the Footage

Owens said she viewed a video shared by an acquaintance that showed more than the shooter. According to her, the footage included a white vehicle that appeared to be following or trailing the man charged with Kirk's killing.

She described the car's presence as 'very, very odd' in the clip, which she claimed suggested coordination or premeditation beyond what officials have acknowledged.

She has repeatedly urged law enforcement to be more transparent, calling the current version of events 'not good enough' and insisting that investigators release all available evidence.

Owens also reiterated her belief that the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had been 'framed' — a claim she has voiced in multiple episodes of her show, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Owens also revisited a video taken moments after the shooting by a Kirk staffer who rushed to film himself. In the clip, the staffer says, 'They just shot Charlie. He's dead,' before attempting to take a selfie.

Owens found his behaviour alarming, noting that he later claimed the video file was 'too large' to send to someone who asked for it--a detail she called 'deeply suspicious,' according to Hindustan Times.

Broader Conspiracy Concerns

Owens has long insisted that Robinson may not be the only person involved.

The Times of India reported that she floated theories about a broader conspiracy involving Turning Point USA members, federal agencies, and unnamed individuals she declined to identify.

Among her most controversial allegations: she claimed the FBI withheld door-camera footage showing Robinson with a woman who may have been an accomplice--a video she suggested could upend the 'lone gunman' explanation, according to The Times of India.

Her accusations escalated further during her podcast, where she told Kirk's former colleagues: 'I want war with all of you,' as reported by Hindustan Times.

Reactions and Fallout

Owen's claims have sparked friction within conservative circles. Alex Clark, a host affiliated with Turning Point USA, publicly accused Owens of implying that Kirk's closest associates were involved in his death--a suggestion Clark said Owens has failed to substantiate, The Times of India reported.

Additional reporting from The Economic Times noted that FBI Director Kash Patel is examining possible 'suspicious signals' in videos, Discord chat logs, and even hand gestures allegedly exchanged during the event where Kirk was shot.

Meanwhile, prosecutors maintain that Robinson acted alone. According to AP News, court filings say he left a note expressing his intent to kill Kirk and later sent text messages confessing to the attack.

But for Owens and those who support her, unanswered questions remain — particularly regarding the white car she highlighted and the alleged footage of an unidentified woman.

Lingering Questions

Owens' latest claims have added pressure on federal investigators, who have not commented on the alleged white vehicle she insists appeared to trail the suspect on video.

Her supporters argue that the car's presence raises the possibility of coordination, but authorities have not confirmed that any such vehicle is under review.

She has also questioned why the FBI has not released the door-camera footage, she says, that shows the suspect with an unidentified woman.

Owens maintains that the existence of the alleged footage could challenge the lone-shooter narrative, though the bureau has not acknowledged that such a video exists.

Despite growing speculation online, investigators have not publicly indicated that they are considering a second shooter or a broader conspiracy.

Federal officials have so far pointed only to evidence in court filings — including a note and text messages — to support their claim that the suspect acted alone.

As the investigation continues, Owens' assertions remain a point of friction across conservative media, intensifying debate over what happened in the moments leading to Kirk's killing and what information authorities may be withholding.