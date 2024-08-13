Candice Miller, the lifestyle influencer behind the brand Mama + Tata, has put her luxurious Water Mill, NY estate on the market for $15.495 million. This decision comes in the wake of her husband Brandon Miller's tragic death, who took his own life on July 3, 2024, amidst severe financial troubles that have since come to light.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot home, built in 2013, sits on 1.12 acres in the prestigious Water Mill area, known for its upscale lifestyle and proximity to the ocean. The property boasts seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, making it a quintessential Hamptons estate. Additional features include a pool house, outdoor kitchen, five fireplaces, and a heated gunite pool with an attached spa, catering to those seeking luxury and comfort.

The home's design is a blend of modern and classic elements, with high-end finishes such as rustic wide plank flooring, exposed wood beams, and quartz countertops. Bespoke Real Estate, the firm handling the sale, highlights the estate's elegant features and timeless appeal, targeting high-end buyers who appreciate sophistication and expansive grounds.

The Tragic Events Leading to the Sale

Brandon Miller, who was 43 years old, took his life after facing significant financial distress. On July 3, emergency services were alerted to the couple's Hamptons residence due to a carbon monoxide alarm. Authorities found Brandon unresponsive in his Porsche Carrera, which he had reportedly rigged to release toxic fumes. He was rushed to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital but could not be revived.

Brandon, a principal partner at Real Estate Equity Corporation, was deeply in debt, owing approximately $17 million to friends, acquaintances, and various creditors. He was also involved in legal disputes over unpaid luxury goods and services, including over $150,000 in fees related to luxury furniture and boats. These financial issues, which he had largely kept hidden from his wife, came to the forefront only shortly before his death.

Candice reportedly discovered the extent of their financial troubles just two months before the tragic incident. Until then, the couple had rarely discussed their financial situation, focusing instead on their family life and raising their two young daughters. The sudden revelation of their dire financial state left Candice blindsided and struggling to navigate the aftermath.

Financial Uncertainty and the Future

In the wake of her husband's death, Candice Miller is facing an emotionally and financially challenging situation. Brandon left behind two life insurance policies totaling $15 million, intended to secure the future for Candice and their children. However, the decision to sell their Water Mill home reflects the practical steps Candice is taking to address the financial hurdles left in the wake of Brandon's passing.

A family spokesperson, speaking to The New York Times, described Candice as devastated by the loss of her husband, whom she considered her "soul mate." The spokesperson emphasized that Candice is now focused on providing stability and support for her daughters during this difficult period. The emotional and financial strain has been overwhelming, but Candice is determined to move forward for the sake of her family.

Candice Miller's public persona as the creator of Mama + Tata, a brand known for showcasing an affluent lifestyle, has drawn considerable media attention following her husband's death. Her Instagram account, once a hub for displaying vintage designer gowns and lavish events, became a focal point for those seeking clues about the couple's life and the events leading up to Brandon's death. The account has since been disabled, likely as a response to the intense scrutiny.