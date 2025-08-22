A federal judge has ordered the dismantling of US President Donald Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention centre within the next 60 days and must refrain from taking in more illegal migrants. The ruling follows a case filed by a coalition between environmental groups and a Native American Tribe. Their concerns focused on ceasing construction and operations until federal and state officials complied with environmental laws.

Judge Williams' Ruling

The 82-page order to close down the Florida-based facility was made by US District Judge Kathleen Mary Williams. This followed the case brought by an alliance between the Miccosukee Native American Tribe and environmental groups.

Their lawsuit claims that the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands home to plants and animals. They also said it would reverse billions of dollars of environmental restoration.

They had argued that further construction and operations should be stopped until federal and state officials complied with environmental laws.

Williams said that she expects the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through detainee transfers to other facilities.

She added that state and federal defendants can't bring anyone other than those already being detained at the facility onto the property. Further, once this is done, fencing, generators and lighting are to be removed.

Moreover, she noted that state officials never sufficiently explained why the facility needed to be in the middle of the Florida Everglades. Williams also said that what was apparent is how the State didn't consider alternative locations in their haste to construct the facility.

The facility, located in the middle of the Florida Everglades, had recently opened in July. It has been touted by the Trump administration as the crown jewel of their deportation policy.

About the Miccosukee Tribe

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians is a federally recognised Native American tribe located in Florida. They have roots in the Creek Nation and have an ancestral home in the Everglades, where 'Alligator Alcatraz' is located.

Their people are known for their historical resistance to the Indian removal, the US government's previous policy of ethnic cleansing. This took place during the Indian Wars, also known as Florida's Seminole Wars.

Their members at the time found refuge in the Everglades, and have since worked towards protecting it. Their recent efforts saw the ruling in their favour with the order to dismantle the detention centre.

The facility more than doubled the residential density in the area, sparking concerns from the tribe. Their members had lived a few miles upstream, with the building's industrial lights contributing to light pollution prior to its opening.

According to tribe member and attorney Curtis Osceola, this endangered the Miccosukee Tribe's ability to see stars for their annual calendar. When they caught wind of a coalition of environmental groups suing the state of Florida and the Trump administration, they moved to support them with haste.

Response to the Ruling

It has been apparent that the epicentre of the Trump administration's campaign is their migrant removal policies. They have since praised similar facilities such as Guantanamo Bay and the El Salvador mega-prison as examples.

However, there was no immediate reaction to Williams' ruling from the Florida Department of Emergency Management or from the Department of Homeland Security. For reference, the former operates the detention centre on behalf of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE).

Instead, the Miami Herald reported that lawyers for the state told Williams that they would appeal any adversarial ruling last week. In addition, Ron DeSantis, Florida's Republican governor, announced the coming of another immigration jail at a disused prison near Gainesville earlier this month.