In a courtroom charged with palpable tension, once respectable senior citizen, Donna Adelson, 75, stands accused of orchestrating the 2014 murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, a prominent law professor at Florida State University.

The case, emerging from a brutal custody dispute, has ensnared multiple family members and cast a long shadow over one of Florida's most tangled legal sagas.

Markel was gunned down outside his Tallahassee home on 18 July 2014. Prosecutors allege that the motive stemmed from a bitter custody dispute between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Donna's daughter.

The couple had divorced two years prior, and tensions reportedly escalated over Wendi's desire to relocate with their children to South Florida, a move Markel opposed.

The Trial Begins

Jury selection began on 19 August 2025, opening a courtroom theatre brimming with emotional weight.

Former trials involved Charlie, Magbanua, Garcia, and Rivera; Donna's is the latest chapter in the long quest for justice that has already seen four convictions.

The Alleged Plot

The investigation into Markel's murder took years to bear fruit. In 2022, authorities arrested Charlie Adelson, Donna's son and Wendi's brother, charging him with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation. Charlie, a periodontist known for his lavish lifestyle, was convicted in November 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Donna Adelson's alleged involvement came to light shortly after Charlie's conviction. Prosecutors claim she played a pivotal role in orchestrating the murder, working alongside her son to hire hitmen.

According to court documents, Donna was deeply involved in the planning and financing of the crime, allegedly motivated by her desire to keep her grandchildren close and resolve the custody dispute in her daughter's favour.

Arrest and Flight Attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, Donna was arrested in November 2023 at Miami International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Vietnam. Authorities believe she was trying to flee to a country without an extradition treaty with the United States.

During a recorded jail call with her son Charlie, Donna reportedly discussed suicide and plans to escape prosecution, citing her 'considerable financial resources' as a means to facilitate her flight.

She was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation. At her initial court appearance, she wore an anti-suicide vest, underscoring the gravity of her situation.

Net Worth and Financial Influence

While the exact figures remain speculative, Donna Adelson is believed to possess substantial financial assets. Her family's affluence, bolstered by Charlie's successful dental practice and other investments, has played a notable role in the case. Prosecutors argue that her wealth enabled her to fund the murder plot and later attempt to flee the country.

The affidavit filed by investigators highlights Donna's ability to create trusts and secure financial arrangements for her grandchildren, suggesting a level of financial sophistication and access that may have emboldened her to take such actions allegedly.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

Legal delays have reportedly intensified Donna Adelson's frustration, as legal experts caution that her trial may not commence until the end of 2025 or possibly stretch into early 2026. She remains in custody at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre and is expected to be transferred to Leon County, where her son is serving his sentence.

The case has sparked widespread media coverage and public debate, particularly regarding the ethics of familial loyalty and the lengths to which individuals may go to protect their perceived interests. The case has been described as 'unprecedented' in its complexity and emotional intensity.

A Tragic Legacy

At the heart of this case lies the tragic death of Dan Markel, a noted academic and father. His murder has left a lasting impact on the legal community and his family. The allegations against Donna Adelson, if proven true, paint a harrowing picture of a family consumed by conflict and willing to resort to extreme measures.

As the trial unfolds, the world watches closely, awaiting justice for Markel and answers to the disturbing questions surrounding Donna Adelson's alleged role in his death.