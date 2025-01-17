Capital One customers are dealing with significant banking disruptions, including delays in receiving their paychecks. The bank is working urgently to restore services and reduce the impact on customers.

A technology outage at Capital One Bank has caused delays in direct deposits, affecting some East Baton Parish school employees—excluding teachers—who were expecting their paychecks today.

Capital One Outage Disrupts Paychecks

'This will only affect 12-month employees, and the delayed direct deposit will be issued by our fiscal agent, Capital One, as soon as the outage is resolved,' Taylor Gast, a district spokesman, said in a news release Thursday night.

We are experiencing a technical issue with a third-party vendor that is temporarily impacting some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 16, 2025

Gast said the outage has impacted approximately 1,000 bank accounts belonging to over 600 school employees, representing roughly 10% of the district payroll. This includes staff ranging from secretaries to top administrators.

Teachers received their paychecks on Wednesday, before the Capital One outage that disrupted other school employees' paychecks. Most teachers are employed on a nine-, ten-, or eleven-month contract.

No Timeline For Full-Service Restoration

Capital One is scrambling to address customer concerns after the outage disrupted online banking services for many customers around 4 am on Thursday, January 16th, as reported by Down Detector .

Around 11:15 am, Capital One acknowledged the outage and announced that services would 'gradually begin to return to normal throughout today and the majority of issues to be resolved by tomorrow morning.'

Hi there! We’re working closely with our provider to resolve this issue and restore processing as quickly as possible. We expect services to gradually begin to return to normal throughout today and the majority of issues to be resolved by tomorrow morning. ^AE — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 17, 2025

While Capital One has acknowledged the outage and is working on a resolution, specific timelines for full-service restoration remain unclear based on official tweets and reports from Down Detector.

What's Triggering The Chaos

In a January 16th X post, Capital One acknowledged experiencing a technical issue with a third-party vendor. This disruption temporarily impacts several account services, including deposits and payment processing, for some of its consumer, small business, and commercial banking customers.

'We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services, and apologize for the inconvenience,' the Capital One customer service team wrote in a post on X. Meanwhile, Capital One has been actively responding to numerous customer inquiries on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

In one reply , customer service assured customers that the company would 'care for all reasonable fees incurred as a result of this incident once our services are restored.'

Double Trouble For Capital One

Capital One's start to 2025 has been anything but smooth. In addition to facing backlash from frustrated customers due to the outage, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced on Tuesday that it is suing Capital One for misleading consumers about their savings account interest rates and allegedly defrauding them out of over £1.63 billion ($2 billion) in interest.

The agency alleges that Capital One misled holders of its '360 Savings' account by intentionally conflating it with the '360 Performance Savings' account, a newer offering with significantly higher interest rates.

The CFPB accuses the bank of failing to adequately inform existing "360 Savings" account holders about the superior "Performance Savings" option and employing deceptive marketing tactics that blurred the lines between the two products, leading customers to believe they were essentially the same.

Tech Troubles Plague Major Banks

Whether this incident and the recent outage will significantly impact Capital One remains to be seen. However, it's worth noting that Capital One is not the only financial institution experiencing challenges at the beginning of the year.

The Capital One outage follows closely on the heels of a Citibank service disruption. On 16th January, Citibank acknowledged experiencing issues that hindered customer access to their accounts via mobile devices, along with apparent problems related to fraud alerts.

Although the mobile access issue appears to have been resolved, a Citi representative acknowledged on X Thursday that they were still actively working to resolve the fraud alert issue.