Cardi B has once again set the internet buzzing after openly discussing her monthly earnings from OnlyFans, a revelation that has left fans stunned and driven a surge of searches asking one central question: how much is she earning?

The disclosure has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity money stories of the moment, pulling in curiosity not just about the figures involved, but also about how her income compares within the wider celebrity world, including her high-profile relationship with Stefon Diggs.

How Much Is She Earning and Why Fans Are Fixated

Cardi B joined OnlyFans in August 2020 and has since turned the platform into one of her most lucrative income streams. A report from Red94 estimates that the rapper earns between $9 million and $12 million per month (around £6.7 million to £9 million), figures that place her firmly among the highest-paid creators on the site.

Cardi B charges $4.99 (£3.73) per month for access to her account, which focuses on behind-the-scenes moments and lifestyle updates rather than explicit content. That strategy has proven highly effective, allowing her to capitalise on exclusivity and fan loyalty rather than volume-driven posting.

Recent earnings rankings place Cardi B third among OnlyFans' top creators, behind Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne. Her reported annual income of roughly $47 million (£35 million) highlights how established celebrities continue to dominate the platform, often generating significantly more revenue than traditional influencers.

The scale and consistency of the earnings have fuelled public fascination. Monthly figures, in particular, offer a stark illustration of how digital platforms can rival or even surpass traditional income sources such as music sales and touring.

As OnlyFans continues to attract high-profile names including Iggy Azalea, Tyga and Mia Khalifa, Cardi B's success is increasingly viewed as a benchmark for how global stars are reshaping the economics of fame.

OnlyFans as a Serious Revenue Stream for Celebrities

OnlyFans has increasingly become a strategic business tool for celebrities rather than a niche platform. For artists like Cardi B, it offers direct access to fans without intermediaries such as record labels or sponsors. Industry analysts point out that limited availability and brand power can drive higher subscription value, even with minimal posting.

Cardi B's success highlights how celebrities can diversify income streams at a time when touring schedules, streaming payouts and traditional endorsements are becoming less predictable.

Where Stefon Diggs Fits Into the Conversation

Although Cardi B's OnlyFans earnings are entirely independent of her personal life, comparisons have emerged because of her relationship with Stefon Diggs, one of the NFL's most recognisable receivers.

Diggs recently agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots, a deal that places him among the league's highest-paid players at his position.

The contrast has caught public attention. While Diggs' earnings come through a traditional long-term sports contract tied to performance and team commitments, Cardi B's reported monthly income from OnlyFans is generated directly through subscriptions on a digital platform. For many observers, the comparison highlights how modern celebrity income can take vastly different forms, even at the top of entertainment and professional sport.

Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has addressed the comparisons publicly. However, the discussion reflects a growing fascination with how wealth is created across industries, particularly as digital platforms increasingly rival established sports and entertainment contracts in earning power.