Rapper Cardi B has sparked debate after spending approximately £764 ($1,000) to turn her newborn son's umbilical cord into a gold-plated keepsake. The extravagant expense has reignited discussions about luxury spending among high-net-worth celebrities.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner, whose net worth is estimated between £61-£77 million ($80-$101 million), commissioned the bespoke piece from Mommy Made Encapsulation following the birth of her fourth child on 4 November. This is her first child with Stefon Diggs, the NFL star currently playing for the New England Patriots. Diggs, who signed a three-year contract worth £53 million ($69 million) in March, has an estimated net worth of around £46 million ($60 million).

The Keepsake Creation Process

Graphic footage shared on Instagram revealed the detailed process behind the keepsake. Jeweller Juliane Corona carefully threaded the blue-dyed umbilical cord through a heart-shaped wire and moulded it by hand using pink surgical gloves. Excess cord was snipped off with gold scissors before the piece was dehydrated, flattened, and coated with gold chrome.

Mommy Made Encapsulation described the process: 'Where her journey started... turned into a keepsake she'll treasure forever. The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby — the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy.'

The company, which has encapsulated over 40,000 placentas, offers a gold umbilical cord keepsake for £38 ($50) as an add-on to their £381 ($500) placenta encapsulation service. Cardi B also purchased a £50 ($65) placenta print styled as a 'Tree of Life'. Including taxes, shipping, and other potential services, her total was approximately £764 ($1,000).

The Financial Context

Cardi B, whose net worth is estimated between £61-£77 million ($80-$101 million), has been open about her spending habits. In December 2024, she revealed during an X Spaces session that her monthly expenses reach around £2.3 million ($3 million). She discussed her finances following a partnership with Shein, saying, 'In October alone, I spent about £1.5 million ($2 million) just on gifts I bought for myself,' and mentioned negotiating a tour deal worth £50 million ($65 million).

Stefon Diggs, who signed a three-year deal worth £53 million ($69 million) with the Patriots, has an estimated net worth of approximately £46 million ($60 million). His contract includes £20 million ($26 million) guaranteed, although his 2024 season with the Houston Texans ended early due to an ACL tear.

Public Reaction: Divided Opinions

Reactions from fans have been mixed. Some expressed horror and disapproval. One Instagram user commented, 'Ahh—nope! This is not cute at all,' while another said, 'It's giving... umbilical pretzel,' and a third added, 'I'll pass'.

Conversely, supporters defended the practice. One follower shared, 'Got my baby girl's placenta encapsulated back in 2023 with Mommy Made; best thing I ever did... bounce back was insane!!'

A Growing Trend in Celebrity Baby Keepsakes

Cardi B is not alone in commissioning umbilical cord jewellery. Celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Megan Fox, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, and Jenna Dewan have all created similar keepsakes, contributing to the expanding maternal keepsake industry.

This marks Cardi B's second experience with Mommy Made Encapsulation, having previously used the service after her daughter Blossom's birth in September 2024. The rapper shares three children with estranged husband Offset: daughter Kulture, aged seven; son Wave, four; and daughter Blossom, one. She filed for divorce in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Cultural and Financial Perspective

The practice of preserving umbilical cords has roots in various cultures, but modern commercialisation is a relatively recent phenomenon. Cardi B's expenditure of £764 (£1,000) accounts for only about 0.001% of her estimated net worth, illustrating how such costs are insignificant for celebrities in her financial position.

This story highlights how celebrity culture often blurs the lines between personal sentiment and extravagant spending, sparking ongoing debates about the boundaries of luxury and maternal memorabilia.