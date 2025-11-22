After the cheating and paternity allegations, another controversy hounds New England Patriots' wide receiver and Cardi B's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, after a social media influencer and stylist, Christopher Blake Griffith, accused him of sexual battery.

Griffith claimed that the NFL star got his services to help design and promote his fashion label. He also accused Diggs of drugging him and attempting to sexually assault him at his Maryland home on 22 May 2023, then conspiring to have him killed.

The influencer originally dropped his claims on his Instagram account in August, but Diggs filed a libel lawsuit against him, accusing him of fabricating stories. Griffith filed his countersuit on Friday, 21 November, in Maryland federal court.

'Chris Griffith is going to have his say and is looking forward to getting justice for the sexual and physical attacks perpetrated against him,' the influencer's lawyer, Jake Lebowitz of Posey Lebowitz PLLC, shared with The New York Post.

Griffith's Lawsuit

In the lawsuit obtained by the publication, Griffith accused Diggs of 'intentionally' drugging him and making 'unwanted sexual advances' towards him.

The influencer also mentioned that the wide receiver 'sexually battered' him by grabbing his shoulder to pull him closer and kissing his ear with his tongue. Then a week after the alleged incident, Griffith claimed that he was attacked by three people close to Diggs, including his brother, Darez.

'Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks,' the lawyer said.

TMZ also reported that Griffith claimed to have eaten a 'candy' that Diggs kept giving him. After consuming the candy, he claimed to start feeling disoriented. He claimed that the candy was laced with a drug or other substance.

He also said that they left a Washington, DC lounge in the football star's Porsche, and after arriving at his home, Diggs allegedly 'exposed' his private part to the influencer and started pleasuring himself.

The influencer also added in his lawsuit that he asked to put his private part away and got out of the car, and walked towards the door of Digg's home. He claimed that Diggs followed him and tried to kiss him, but he refused. He also claimed that the football pro placed his tongue in his ear and told him to come to his room.

When he entered the house, Griffith claimed that he hid in the bathroom for approximately 45 minutes. When he came out, he said that Ddarez and two women threatened him and asked him to keep the incident a secret. He also said that they accused him of stealing something from the house, stripped him and assaulted him physically.

The lawsuit also mentioned that Diggs made several defamatory and false statements about him using a burner Instagram account.

The influencer is seeking unspecified compensatory damages and lawyers' fees.

Diggs has yet to respond to the allegations. His girlfriend Cardi B recently gave birth to their child.