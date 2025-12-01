The relationship between rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has become the subject of intense online scrutiny, with viral allegations of infidelity surfacing just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together.

While the pair have publicly celebrated the arrival of their son, unverified reports circulating on social media claim the partnership is marred by financial imbalance and betrayal, casting a shadow over their new family dynamic.

Anatomy of the Allegations

The speculation originated from a 'blind item' account on TikTok known as celebritea.blinds, which alleges that Cardi B has been practically providing for Diggs since they started dating in 2024. Furthermore, the account claimed that the rapper has been overextending herself financially to the footballer even after allegedly discovering that he had been cheating on her.

The source further alleged that Diggs impregnated multiple women around the same time as Cardi B.

According to the source, it is unclear why Cardi B remains loyal to Diggs even when she allegedly knows the truth about the athlete. In fact, several blind items regarding the rapper and athlete have been circulating online with similar allegations.

Previous Speculation and Public Rebuttals

This is not the first time that Cardi B and Diggs have found themselves at the centre of speculation. Last summer, claims emerged that the couple was on the brink of a split, forcing them to address the narrative directly.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B dismissed the allegations with characteristic bluntness: 'First of all, I don't know who made that up. But -----, that's you ... That's on you, -----. That could never be me.....I was a ------- stripper, you had to smell good all the time.'

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi B once again responded to the split rumours.

'Some rumours are a little dark, and some rumours are like, 'Be for real.' Like, there's a rumour that my boyfriend dumped me because my BBL stink. And it's just like... the way this --- be getting eaten, it can't be... I'm very anal about how I smell. I don't know who made the rumours that BBLs stink, but it's like... it doesn't stink,' she said.

Healing and New Beginnings

During the same interview, Cardi B subtly revealed that she did not just jump into a relationship with Diggs after her divorce from Migos rapper Offset was finalised. The Bodak Yellow rapper said that she took some time to heal.

'I went through a lot of ------- trauma. And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come to peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of ----ing tears so I could finally be like, 'Yeah, I'm feeling good.' And I'm sharing that,' she said.

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs Baby Boy

Despite the noise, Cardi B and Diggs appear focused on raising their son.

The A-listers have not shared photos of their child's face, but they have teased fans with photos of his back. One of their baby's latest snaps shows him wearing a white sweater with the surname Diggs and the number 8 printed on it.

Cardi B and Diggs have not revealed the name of their baby, though fans anticipate an announcement.