For the seventh year in a row, the Swedish property company Castellum has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook, which showcases companies that are among the top 15% in their industries.

Castellum, which has been ranked fifth globally and as number one among not only Nordic but also European competitors in the Sustainability Yearbook, had a property value of approximately £14 billion at the end of September 2022, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA.

The Sustainability Yearbook produced by S&P Global, a provider of financial information and analytics, is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive databases on corporate sustainability. With the aim of steering investors towards more sustainable investments, 7,544 companies in 61 industries were assessed this year.

"It is extremely gratifying to receive further confirmation that our strategy is effective, and that interest in sustainable investments continues to increase," said Castellum Chief Sustainability Officer Filip Elland.

Elland also mentioned several examples of activities that enable Castellum's sustainability successes. One of them is to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2030 because of which from 2023, all major projects will reduce their climate impact by 30%. Projects will be reviewed for the possibility of installing energy storage systems and will always be equipped with solar panels.

Others include a climate risk analysis of their entire portfolio to identify which properties are most vulnerable to climate change in order to address damage and risks related to, for example, flooding or landslides. But it also has a target of zero workplace accidents and work-related illnesses among employees and contractors, which is monitored annually.

Castellum Acting CEO Joacim Sjöberg expressed that "Sustainability is an integral – and priority – component of Castellum's operations, and we will continue to promote the necessary climate transition," and summed up the importance of the sustainability performance of the company, which is among the world's top in its industry based on the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.