Those who wish to travel to the U.S. may have to present one of the most important documents that could assure entry - a negative COVID-19 test. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has required all air travelers entering the U.S. to show their negative coronavirus test.

On Tuesday, the CDC issued this requirement to all air passengers. It believes that such could help in curbing the spread of the dreaded virus.

Read more UK Covid crisis: Temporary morgues in demand due to lack of space in mortuaries

A statement by the CDC to CNN revealed that passengers need to get a test within three days before the date of their flight to the US. Aside from the test, they also need to present a written documentation of their coronavirus test results. Either they show that they are truly negative or that they have truly recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC is expected to sign the order on Tuesday. It was also reported by CNN that the order will take effect on January 26.

As the death toll shows no signs of stopping, the different variants of SARS-CoV-2 also continue to emerge in various parts of the world. There was also increased transmissibility as shown in a number of variants.

"With the US already in surge status, the testing requirement for air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public," it added in a statement.

The CDC order also came with a number of stricter rules for airlines. It stated that if the passenger cannot provide a document that shows his negative COVID-19 test result or if he has already recovered, then he must not be allowed by the airline to board. The same fate awaits one who would choose not to take the test.

"Testing does not eliminate all risk, but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations," said Redfield.

Worldometers stated that the coronavirus cases in the U.S. have already surpassed 23,000,000. Deaths were at more than 393,000 with recoveries at more than 13,000,000.