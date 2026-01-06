Barely a week after the New Year's excitement, the CES 2026 has graced us with its hard-to-miss presence. As it unravels in Las Vegas, we get more glimpses of AI becoming the centre of this year's theme.

The narrative of AI at the centre of technology continues via this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a massive annual gathering of the biggest names in tech. However, the increasing volume of AI-driven innovations is starting to blur the line between substantial progress and refinement.

But when all offer uniformity in terms of AI features and possibilities, these AI-driven products reach a plateau. This leads to observers asking the more important question amid the AI prevalence in today's technology: is AI integration still a standout feature?

Samsung Explores How Trust, Security and Privacy Shape the Future of AI at CES 2026https://t.co/J3jdBE57we pic.twitter.com/m6RBGRuTIu — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) January 6, 2026

Wired's coverage of CES 2026 noted this trend and argued that winning the AI race means focusing on refining the experience, instead of merely integrating AI into innovations. Per Wired's report, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy Anshel Sag stated, 'Everything is AI now, so nothing is AI. It has reached such a point of saturation that simply stating 'AI' doesn't really do anything.'

In 2016, when Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrations were introduced, 'smart home' became a major CES category. AI was mostly used purely for marketing, but that changed in 2019 when AI was made a 'core' feature.

By 2023, AI had saturated the tech industry, becoming a selling point altogether. This year, consumers may be expecting AI by default, drawing a thin line between practical value and novelty in its existence in almost every innovation featured.

Nothing is AI

Adweek described this 'AI plateau' in its October 2025 report stating that albeit impressive, AI-driven creations require clear strategic direction, otherwise it remains 'hollow', shifting the focus to strategy as the most crucial in AI marketing.

Put differently, the current AI plateau may reflect a phase of refinement rather than a decline. AI has become the infrastructure behind smart devices, instead of the main marketing item. It's safe to say consumer anticipation is built upon the feature of AI that, when integrated into workplace and household devices, can cause significant improvement in people's lives.

Consumer Technology Association CEO and Executive Chair Gary Shapiro, in a Forbes exclusive on the AI XR Podcast, made it clear that AI has become this year's CES centre, not as forward-focused technology, but as the backbone behind almost every exhibit at the tech show.

He said, 'It has a bigger footprint, greater pre-registration and a record number of innovation entries', referring to thousands of devices submitted focused around the use of artificial intelligence. 'The big picture is obviously artificial intelligence', Shapiro said, pointing to AI adoption in consumer and enterprise categories reaching record levels this year.

Looking Ahead — AI After CES

Whether or not consumers are still impressed with AI and don't just expect it to be integrated in mostly everything that covers workplace and home innovations presents a nuance.

From health to education, to wearable smart bracelets and AI companions designed to not do any type of work other than keep humans company, AI is undoubtedly advancing.

As AI is embedded in more and more daily technology tools, it's natural to expect evolution. What was a surprise and amazement factor has become expected throughout the years, so the real test for tech companies is to prove that AI puts meaning to life.