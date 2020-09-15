Unlike its fellow South Korean tech brand, LG has not been on the tech industry's radar for some time now. Its latest flagship handset for 2020 was the V60 ThinQ and what followed where several mid-range and entry-level models with the Velvet as the only standout. As Samsung and Motorola promote foldable displays, Microsoft went with a dual-screen approach to avoid a compromise with durability. LG, on the other hand, unveils the Wing, which is a smartphone with a unique mechanism.

When Samsung teased the Galaxy Z Flip for the first time, it boasted of the revolutionary ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology applied to the flexible panel. However, despite claims of it being tougher than the polyimide substrate used by the original Galaxy Fold, it could still be easily scratched even by a fingernail. Thus, similar to Microsoft's approach with the Surface Duo, LG is using two displays, but with an entirely different configuration.

Instead of opening into a tablet, the Wind's secondary screen is revealed when the main section swings up into a landscape position. Both use OLED technology with the main measuring 6.8 inches while the other is 3.9 inches. According to The Verge, this is just one of the upcoming models under the company's Explorer Project series. LG notes that the lineup hopes to "breathe new life into what makes a smartphone."

Although it looks odd when the primary display swivels out, LG shares more about how users can take advantage of its intriguing form factor. Each panel can show different apps, which can be helpful for those who regularly multitask. Another suggestion from the developers is intended for imaging wherein the smaller section holds the camera controls. Owners can likewise flip it around to have a bigger space for the virtual keypad to improve productivity.

The LG Wing is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal memory. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a motorised pop-up 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0+ fast-charging technology as well as wireless charging. Shipments are expected to hit retailers next month.