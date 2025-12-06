Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing intense criticism following reports that the agency is planning to hire a total of 10,000 new deportation officers by the end of 2025. To reach this target, reports are claiming that she has given the green light to tap individuals who do not meet the current set of recruitment standards.

Internal documents cited by media outlets suggest that in the rush to expand the workforce, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has processed candidates with a history of criminal convictions, failed drug tests, and medical disqualifications.

Allegations of Unfitness

According to The Daily Mail, the ongoing recruitment for ICE agents is becoming a cause for concern because even candidates with previous convictions and those who have failed physical examinations have started undergoing training.

Worse, a man whose doctor declared him unfit to participate in the training was still included in the program. Others also failed their drug tests but are still in training, according to multiple reports.

Furthermore, internal sources claim that some recruits are even failing their open-book tests, and some cannot even speak or write in English.

Dismantling the Training Curriculum

To facilitate the surge, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reportedly altered the structural requirements for entry. The age limit for applicants has been removed, allowing individuals aged 18 and above to apply.

Most critically, the training duration has been reduced drastically. Instead of 16 weeks of the standard course, the programme is compressed into six weeks.

As such, there is a growing concern among critics who believe that such speed and scale come at the expense of basic competence. Worse, it could undermine public safety and the integrity of the agency.

Spokesperson Defends Noem's Decision

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin defended the strategy, arguing that the recruits are not necessarily novices.

'The vast majority of new officers brought on during the hiring surge are experienced law enforcement officers who have already successfully completed a law enforcement academy. This population is expected to account for greater than 85 percent of new hires. Prior-service hires follow streamlined validation but remain subject to medical, fitness, and background requirements,' she stated.

Individuals React to Reports

On TikTok, a user by the handle realtalkus posted a video weighing in on Noem's recent decision to allow just about anyone into the ICE training program. They said that the public should absolutely be scared of this decision.

'Yes, you heard that right. The agency with the power to detain, deport, and physically remove people from this country is hiring recruits who can't pass open-book tests. Why? Because Noem wants 10,000 new deportation officers hired by the end of this year. And the department is cutting corners everywhere to make it happen,' the user said in the video.

Commenters echoed these fears, questioning the accountability of the leadership.

'Noem should be accountable. That's her dept. She's in charge,' one person wrote.

'And they are talking about adults, not children. And they said that DEI was the problem,' another person wrote.

'So, basically mini Donald Trumps...' a third person commented.

'Trump signing up?' someone joked.

'The incompetence of this regime is astounding,' another person commented.

As the deadline for the hiring target approaches, the administration faces increasing pressure to clarify its vetting protocols.