Charlie Puth has revealed two personal decisions that highlight how intentional he has become about his career and his life. First, he confirmed he secured his Super Bowl national anthem performance by submitting his own audition. Then, he opened up about why he stopped drinking, describing a New York night that ended with what he called the worst hangover of his life.

Together, the revelations offer a clearer picture of how Puth is approaching his next era. He is not waiting for opportunities to land in his lap, and he is also setting firmer boundaries around habits that he feels affect his judgement.

Charlie Puth Auditioned for the Super Bowl Anthem Role

Puth will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LX, yet he says the opportunity came because he actively pursued it. According to his Super Bowl anthem audition, Puth explained in a Rolling Stone interview that he recorded a stripped-down demo of himself singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' while playing a Rhodes keyboard.

He then sent the recording to Roc Nation, the company that works with the NFL on the entertainment side of the Super Bowl. Puth said he had been told Jay-Z liked the demo, and that it eventually reached NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before approval was given for him to perform.

The singer framed the moment as something deeply personal rather than a strategic career move. He said he had always wanted to perform the anthem because he loves it musically and considers it a special piece of music. He also made it clear this was not a typical audition, because he created the entry himself and submitted it without being asked first.

Performance Comes With Pressure, Serious Legacy

For most singers, performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a huge honour. For Puth, it also comes with weight because it is one of the most scrutinised live stages in American music.

He specifically referenced Whitney Houston's famous 1991 performance and admitted it is impossible to match. He also mentioned Chris Stapleton's more recent version, calling it raw and emotional. Even with those comparisons looming, Puth said he wants to deliver a performance that feels true to who he is.

He also addressed the technical difficulty of the anthem. Puth previously posted a humorous video breaking down the song's vocal range, comparing its challenge to a football play. He pointed out that while many songs stay within an octave, 'The Star-Spangled Banner' demands a much bigger jump, which is why it can expose even strong singers.

Charlie Puth's Real Reason for Quitting Alcohol

Alongside the Super Bowl revelation, Puth also discussed why he no longer drinks alcohol. In another Rolling Stone interview recap, he described a night out in New York that pushed him to stop completely.

According to a report about Charlie Puth stopping drinking, the singer said he was in New York staying at the Greenwich Hotel and decided to go on a heavy night out right before his 2022 album Charlie was released.

He said he woke up with the worst hangover he had ever experienced, and it lasted for around two days. He also recalled seeing photos of himself partying with people he did not even know, which added to his discomfort. When he spotted the group the next morning in a fashionable part of town, he said he walked the other way and returned to his hotel alone.

Puth explained that alcohol clouded his judgement and that the experience felt like everything stopped suddenly. He described it as a profound moment that made him rethink the people he surrounded himself with and the decisions he had been making.

Why These Two Confessions Feel Linked

While the Super Bowl audition story and the drinking confession seem unrelated at first, they both point to the same shift in attitude. Puth appears to be choosing control over chaos, and intention over impulse.

On one side, he auditioned because he wanted the challenge and wanted to prove himself as a live vocalist. On the other, he cut out alcohol because he did not like the version of himself he saw afterwards.

He also spoke about regrets from earlier in his career, particularly around inauthentic moments between 2015 and 2022. He recalled putting on a 'cool-guy' persona during interviews, and he blamed it on being influenced by people around him and trying too hard to fit a specific image.

A Reset Ahead of His Next Album Era

Puth is now heading into a busy period. He is set to release his new album Whatever's Clever! in March, and the Super Bowl performance will place him in front of one of the largest audiences of his career.

That is why his recent honesty stands out. Instead of leaning into mystery, he is explaining exactly how he got here and what he changed along the way.

By auditioning for the anthem slot and quitting drinking for personal reasons, Puth is drawing a clear line between his past and his next chapter. He is showing fans that he wants to be known not only as a hitmaker, but also as a serious vocalist who can handle one of music's most demanding stages.