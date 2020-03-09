Pregnancy suits Katy Perry and her future husband, Orlando Bloom, made this known on social media with a gushing post.

The "Lord of the Rings" alum took to his Instagram to post a photo of Perry taken during her first public appearance since she announced her pregnancy. In the picture, the "Never Worn White" singer wore a colourful bodycon dress which accentuated her baby bump.

"My babies blooming," the 43-year-old Bloom wrote along with a heart emoji.

Fans congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy and expressed their excitement to see the baby. Perry recently hinted that she wants to have a baby girl.

"One of the cutest babies of all time is coming ❤️ congrats!" one fan wrote and another commented, "GLOWING. glowing! I will volunteer to pick up wrapping paper at the baby shower!"

Even "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown chimed in said, "So happy for you both" and singer Charlie Puth wrote, "Amazing bro."

The "American Idol" judge debuted her baby bump in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. The picture on Bloom's Instagram was taken during a rehearsal for Sunday's performance on Melbourne's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final. Perry shared several images from her trip to the city on her own Instagram.

"Hoping you're coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I'll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands," she captioned the photos.

Bloom's praise for his pregnant and blooming fiancée comes after Perry admitted to "friction" in their relationship. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, she said that she has "consciously or unconsciously" picked a partner that makes sure to keep her evolving into the best version of herself. Perry shared that "there's a lot of friction" between her and Bloom "but that friction breeds something beautiful" and "can breed a lot of light."

Perry confirmed on Twitter that she is expecting her first baby with Bloom in the summer. She did not give an actual date but told fans that the baby and her new album will both be out in the summer.