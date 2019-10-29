Not so long ago, Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with a reunion picture of the "Friends". While the fans were happy with just a get-together of the infamous cast, Aniston has hinted that they might be working on "something" together.

Just a few weeks after the show's 25th anniversary, Jennifer Aniston teased that she, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer might be teaming up again for a mystery project. During a guest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to surprise "Friends" superfan and singer Charlie Puth, Aniston dashed Puth's dreams of a complete reboot but said "something" might be happening.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked if the "Friends" cast would be reuniting on screen, Aniston said, "Like a reboot? No." However, the star who used to play Rachel Green on the American sitcom offered a glimmer of hope, reports Daily Mail.

She said, "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. We're just trying. We're working on something." DeGeneres further asked if that something would be a movie, to which the "Murder Mystery" actress replied, "No, we don't know. I don't want to lead people on."

The show host asked if the recent reunion which broke Instagram was to discuss the potential project. But Jennifer replied, "We did that because we miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world."

The actress has discussed a reunion of the six friends in the past. During her appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" in 2018, Aniston said the three girls are looking forward to a "Friends" revival, but the "boys are less excited about it for some reason".

While the boys have seldom appeared together, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow like to keep it close and are often spotted on outings. In fact, Courteney also named BFF Aniston her daughter Coco Arquette's godmother in 2004.

However, Aniston did deny the chances of a full-blown reboot as she feels that would destroy the original show. During her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this month, Aniston said, "there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show it won't even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it?"

The actress's co-stars have also offered similar sentiments in the past and said a reboot might destroy the legacy of the fan-favourite sitcom.