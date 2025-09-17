In one of the sharpest increases in the premium credit card market, Chase has announced a sweeping overhaul of its flagship travel rewards card, the Sapphire Reserve, including a 44% increase in the annual fee, from $550 to $795, effective 26 October 2025 for existing cardholders.

The move has sparked backlash among long-time users, many of whom argue the new perks fail to justify the steep price hike.

A Premium Card Gets Pricier

The Chase Sapphire Reserve, launched in 2016 and long marketed as a top-tier travel card, will now have the highest annual fee among its major rivals.

New applicants will pay $795 from 23 June 2025, while existing members will be charged at their next renewal after 26 October. The authorised user fee rises sharply too, from $75 to $195 per person.

Chase says the new pricing reflects a suite of expanded perks, including statement credits for StubHub, The Edit, and select lifestyle merchants, alongside complimentary mid-tier hotel status and revised rewards categories.

What's Changing and What's Not

While Chase touts the refresh as a value upgrade, critics say the changes are convoluted and restrictive.

The popular 3x points on travel will be phased out, replaced by higher earning rates for direct hotel and flight bookings, but lower returns on cruises, vacation rentals, and other general travel categories.

The card's Points Boost feature will replace the previous 50% bonus for travel portal redemptions, but only for select purchases and with stricter activation rules. Users must now track multiple benefit windows and merchant-specific credits to maximise value.

User Backlash Grows

The reaction from cardholders has been swift and vocal, with many expressing frustration over the steep fee hike.

'Honestly, this is kind of a breaking point for me,' said Stella Shon to USA TODAY, senior editor at Upgraded Points. 'I don't see why anyone would really splurge for this card when the Sapphire Preferred exists.'

Others have pointed to the American Express Platinum, which carries a $695 annual fee and offers comparable travel perks, as a more cost-effective alternative. Chase's move is widely seen as a direct challenge to Amex's dominance in the premium travel card space, but whether customers will embrace the new pricing remains uncertain..

Is It Still Worth It?

For frequent travellers who can fully utilise the new perks, the Sapphire Reserve may still offer value.

But for the average user, the maths is less convincing. Maximising the card now requires strategic spending, merchant-specific redemptions, and high annual outlay, which is far from the simplicity that once defined the product.

Chase insists the refresh is designed to 'enhance the lifestyle experience' for cardholders, but critics argue it's a thinly veiled attempt to boost margins while offering less tangible value.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve's fee hike marks a turning point in the premium credit card market. As perks become more fragmented and fees climb higher, consumers are being forced to reassess whether luxury cards still deliver meaningful returns.

For many, the answer may be no, and unless Chase can prove the new benefits are worth the cost, it risks losing the very customers who helped build the Sapphire Reserve's reputation.