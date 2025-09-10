Time is running out for British holidaymakers who want to beat a steep price rise for entering the United States as the cost of ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) will jump from $21 (£16) to $40 (£30) per person from 30 September 2025, the most significant increase since the programme began offering free applications in 2008.

The nearly 90 per cent rise affects millions of UK citizens who use the Visa Waiver Programme to visit America for holidays, business trips, or family reunions. The programme permits stays of up to 90 days without requiring a traditional visa. Anyone who submits and pays for their application before 29 September will still secure the current lower rate.

What's Driving the Change?

The fee hike stems from new legislation introduced under President Donald Trump's administration, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The act includes a provision to extract an additional $13 (£10) for the US Treasury General Fund, added to the existing operational and travel promotion charges.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the breakdown of the new $40 fee includes:

$6 for operational costs

$17 for travel promotion (unchanged)

$13 for the Treasury fund

The legislation also stipulates that the ESTA fee will be subject to annual inflation adjustments, based on the US Consumer Price Index from July each year.

How ESTA Works for British Travellers

An approved ESTA remains valid for two years or until the traveller's passport expires, whichever comes first. During that period, travellers can enter the US multiple times without reapplying, provided each visit complies with the Visa Waiver Programme's conditions.

The application process is completed online and typically takes 15 to 20 minutes. Applicants must provide personal details, travel information, and answer eligibility questions. Once approved, the ESTA is electronically linked to the traveller's passport; no physical document is required.

Avoiding Overpriced Third-Party Sites

Officials have also warned travellers to avoid third-party websites that charge inflated fees for ESTA applications. Some of these sites, which are not affiliated with the US government, add service charges that can quadruple the cost of an ESTA.

For example, the website US Immigration Support, which ranks highly on Google, is based in Belize and charges a significantly higher rate than the official one. Travellers are advised to apply directly through the official ESTA portal to avoid unnecessary costs and potential scams.

Additional Fee Changes Affecting Travellers

Two other US entry systems will also see higher fees starting September 30, 2025: The I-94 form, used for land entries, will rise from $6 to $30. The EVUS system, required for Chinese citizens holding 10-year US visitor visas, will now cost $30.

Financial Impact on UK Tourism

The timing proves particularly challenging for British travellers, with millions visiting America annually for holidays, business meetings, and family visits.

Travel experts have described the timing as 'critical,' especially for those planning autumn or winter getaways. Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said the change represents a near-trebling of the ESTA fee in just three years, following a previous increase from $14 to $21 in 2022.

'Anyone planning to visit the US by September 2027 could save £14 by applying before the end of this month,' Calder wrote in The Independent, urging travellers not to delay.

Take Action Now

With the deadline approaching fast, UK travellers should submit their ESTA applications before 29 September to lock in the lower £16 rate. The new fee structure takes effect from 30 September, and further increases tied to inflation are expected in the coming years.

For families, the savings are substantial—a family of four applying today pays £64 total, compared to £120 after the increase. Even if you're only considering US travel in the next two years, applying now makes financial sense.