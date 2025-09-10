Emirates has introduced a new policy that bars children aged eight and under from flying in First Class when tickets are booked using Skywards miles.

The restriction, which came into effect on 15 August 2025, applies to both full award tickets and upgrades via the airline's loyalty programme.

While children can still access First Class through cash bookings, the move has ignited a heated debate among frequent flyers, families, and travel commentators. The airline has yet to issue a formal statement explaining the rationale behind the change. Still, many speculate it is part of a broader strategy to preserve the exclusivity and tranquillity of its most premium cabin.

'I'd Pay Extra for Child-Free Flights'

The policy has polarised opinion online. An Instagram post by travel influencer @thepointsguy drew hundreds of comments, with some passengers expressing relief at the prospect of a quieter First Class experience.

One traveller wrote, 'I would pay extra for child-free flights!' while another added, 'I don't want to hear your kid screaming. I am paying for a relaxing, comfortable flight, and you bringing your infant or small child into First Class ruins that for everyone.'

Supporters of the policy argue that First Class should offer a serene environment, free from the disruptions often associated with young children. Emirates' First Class cabins are renowned for their luxury, featuring floor-to-ceiling privacy doors, virtual windows, and zero-gravity seats on select aircraft.

For some, the presence of crying infants or restless toddlers undermines the premium experience they've paid for or redeemed miles for.

Families Push Back

However, not all travellers are on board. Many parents have criticised the policy as discriminatory and impractical.

One frequent flyer responded, 'Emirates won't be getting my money if my kids aren't welcome. My kids are experienced travellers and behave better than adults, who are absolute animals on flights. Age isn't a qualifier of being considerate of other travellers.'

Another commented, 'That's unfortunate. The Emirates team was absolutely INCREDIBLE with my 9-month-old when we flew First to Athens. They were extremely baby-friendly and provided my daughter with a little activity pack, blanket, backpack, stuffed animal, and more. Loved the experience and always wanted to fly with them again.'

The restriction has also raised logistical concerns. Families who rely on miles to travel in comfort now face limited options, especially given the rising costs and reduced availability of award seats.

Emirates had already tightened access to First Class redemptions earlier this year by reserving them for elite Skywards members.

A Unique Move in Aviation

To date, Emirates appears to be the only major airline enforcing such a policy specifically tied to miles redemption. While some carriers have experimented with adults-only zones, such as Corendon Airlines' 'Only Adult' section on select flights, no other airline has barred children from First Class based on how the ticket was acquired.

The move reflects a growing tension in the airline industry between exclusivity and accessibility. Emirates has invested heavily in its First Class product, and the restriction may be seen as an effort to protect that investment. Yet, it also risks alienating a segment of its loyal customer base—families who travel frequently and rely on miles to upgrade their experience.

Policy Enforcement Unclear

Emirates' system still allows bookings for children under eight via miles, raising questions about enforcement. It remains unclear whether existing bookings will be honoured or downgraded.

Emirates' policy change effectively creates a miles-only 'no children under nine in First Class' rule. It protects the cabin's serenity for those redeeming miles, but it also raises fairness questions for families. As loyalty programmes continue evolving, this shift may reshape how airlines balance exclusivity with inclusivity.

Whether this 'soft ban' becomes a trendsetter or a cautionary tale remains to be seen. For now, families hoping to enjoy Emirates' First Class with young children will need to pay full fare or look elsewhere.