Taylor Swift has quietly attended Kansas City Chiefs games this season, and despite the fans missing her 'WAG outfits', the 'Opalite' singer is choosing to keep her presence low-key.

Following Swift's high-profile engagement with star tight end Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' president, Mark Donovan, and the entire team have made a deliberate effort not to exploit the couple's relationship. This means not showing Swift on the Jumbotron and not playing her music while she's in the stadium.

The Chiefs president agreed that the relationship has drawn international attention and boosted the team's brand, but it's high time people 'respect' the pair's privacy.

Chiefs President Promises to Respect Swift and Kelce

According to Mandatory, Donovan spoke about how the team has managed Swift and Kelce's high-profile romance. Donovan explained that the franchise is committed to treating the relationship like any other player's private life, without seeking to monetise it.

He told sportscaster Kay Adams that Swift has been 'amazing' to the team, noting that while she is a global phenomenon, the Chiefs intentionally avoid putting her in the spotlight.

By refraining from showing her on the Jumbotron or playing her music in the stadium, Donovan said the team ensures that the couple's privacy is respected while still allowing fans to enjoy the game. The only time the public sees Swift in games now is when fans look closer into Kelce's suite, compared to previous WAG (wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen) runway photoshoots.

Donovan also shared that the decision is about keeping the team's priorities intact. He jokingly mentioned to Kelce early in their relationship that 'we never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she's in the building'.

This policy keeps the pair's high-profile relationship from distract players or fans. Donovan said the approach has been 'nothing but good' for the Chiefs, and perhaps for Swift too, after she reportedly splurged on security expenses.

Impact on the Chiefs' Brand

While the team avoids exploiting Swift's presence, Donovan acknowledged that her attendance has still had a positive effect.

Her international fame, especially from the record-breaking The Life of a Showgirl album and the upcoming Eras tour documentary, has been bringing attention to the Chiefs.

'Everything Taylor brought to us has been good and positive, and it has accelerated', Donovan said. Not only were the Chiefs becoming more mainstream, but Kelce's jersey sales also went up, especially in their first year of dating.

Chiefs' Playoff Woes: More Time With Swift

Currently, the Chiefs' playoff chances are slipping as they are sitting 10th in the AFC and facing a roughly 1-in-3 chance to reach the postseason. But that means Kelce might have more breathing room off the field, giving him time to prepare his and Swift's most-anticipated wedding.

There have been no confirmed details of the wedding yet. But with Swift skipping the Chiefs' Thanksgiving game, there could be a huge nuptial in place as budget is reportedly not a problem for the pair.

For Swifties, this means more time to focus on the Eras Tour docuseries before speculating when the wedding will be and what Swift's wedding gown will be.