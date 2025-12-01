Taylor Swift is reportedly devoting some of her time to girl friends with multiple pre-wedding celebrations ahead of her highly anticipated wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Including at least three luxurious trips with her bridesmaids, sources close to Swift say the outings are to set to take out stress in wedding planning and allow the singer and her inner circle to bond in scenic places before she officially becomes Mrs. Kelce.

The bachelorette trips are allegedly set to include destinations such as New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy. Her friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, are also said to be helping orchestrate the events.

Taylor Swift's Girls' Trip Before Wedding: Who is Attending?

According to insiders cited by The Sun, Swift's pre-wedding itinerary will involve several girls' getaways, while also planning the wedding. The singer's close friends and bridesmaids have been actively coordinating the trips, communicating via phone, text, FaceTime, and Zoom multiple times a week.

The insider shared that Swift's bridesmaids, along with her mother, Andrea, and Kelce's mother, Donna, have been hands-on in coordinating the celebrations. Selena Gomez, who recently married record producer Benny Blanco, is reportedly advising Swift's team on how to organise a seamless pre-wedding experience.

'Selena constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor', the source said, with friends 'extremely excited' to plan and arrange Swift's bridal party.

The close-knit group has been described as highly committed, with the goal of ensuring the celebrations are both fun and meticulously planned.

The insider added, 'Taylor absolutely loves seeing the love, unity, and dedication from her friends as they help her create the best wedding weekend of her life'.

While there has been no official guest list yet, it's expected to include long-time friends like Gigi Hadid, Ashley Avignone, Selena Gomez, her bestfriend Abigail, and more from her non-celeb inner circle.

Where Will the Bride-to-be Bring Her Friends?

Not all destinations are confirmed, but places where she and Kelce have been to are at the top of the list. Meaning, it could be New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy on the itinerary.

Instead of jumping from one state to another, Swift is also said to be planning multi-day trips, allowing the group to enjoy weekends together in luxury accommodations.

Also known for being detail-oriented with easter eggs for fans in her music, Swift is also knee-deep involved in selecting locations that look aesthetically relaxing.

A Weekend Wedding in the Works

While the exact wedding date has not been announced, sources say the celebrations are expected to last the entire weekend. This means the Swift-Kelce wedding will happen from Friday to Sunday, instead of just the usual single-day ceremony.

The wedding will also likely take place at a Rhode Island mansion that Swift bought more than ten years ago. She plans to include her favorite flowers, such as red roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and peonies, like how Kelce made the engagement backdrop look gardenesque in style.

Swift is also not settling on a small soirée, considering it's what she's been singing about her entire career. But with a celebration that big, the couple is also prioritising both security and comfort. Earlier reports suggested they are spending around £6.4million ($8million) on security measures alone to ensure privacy during the celebrations.

With all the preparations Swift is planning, the record-breaking artist proves she will never go out of style with her ideas.