When the first trailer for Taylor Swift's upcoming Disney+ docuseries dropped, many fans expected a behind‑the‑scenes celebration of her record‑breaking tour and the making of the Tortured Poets Department album.

Instead, two newly-released previews featured her relationship with fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce. Some fans were pleased to see the romance between the two as the couple maintains the privacy of their relationship.

But according to Reality Tea, it's also a direction that's left some supporters crying foul, arguing the focus should remain on Swift's music career alone.

'The End of an Era' Docuseries Teasers: Too Much Travis?

The series, The End of an Era, promises an intimate look at the full scope of the tour, stage design, rehearsals, costume changes, surprise song mash‑ups, and emotional back‑stage moments.

The trailer shows Taylor's 2025 Eras Tour crew at work, as well as candid interactions between Swift, her family, and several collaborators. Notably, Kelce appears several times. At one point, he was on the phone with Swift, in backstage embraces, and even participating in rehearsals for a surprise once-in-a-lifetime stage cameo.

According to Swift in the teaser, she and Kelce 'basically have the same job', comparing their teams side-by-side, with her Mother, Andrea Swift, as the Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. 'You've got Coach [Andy Reid], I've got my mum', the popstar said.

Perhaps most telling is a rare comment from Swift's mother, who's usually private about her daughter's romantic life, who appears in the trailer to say, 'Travis Kelce ... he brings a lot of happiness'.

Kelce in the 'Eras Tour' and Swift's Life

It was during the Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023 that Kelce, reportedly a long‑time fan of Swift, joined concert‑goers and bought into the Swiftie tradition of friendship‑bracelet trading.

On his podcast New Heights, Kelce later admitted he had made a bracelet with his phone number, intending to pass it to Swift. But he was disappointed when she didn't meet fans before or after the show, explaining she needed to save her voice for the 44‑song performance.

He said he felt 'a little butt‑hurt' over the missed opportunity.

Despite the failed delivery, the moment seems to have sparked something. By September 2023, Swift accepted Kelce's invitation to a Kansas City Chiefs game, marking the first public sign that their connection had moved beyond fan‑meets‑athlete.

Not long after the game's appearance, the two were publicly seen together hand-in-hand and on multiple private dates.

In the upcoming docuseries trailer, Swift refers to the start of their relationship as 'the greatest surprise of my life', claiming previously that no one made an effort to get her attention.

Kelce went on to attend multiple stops on Swift's tour, with his first appearance as her confirmed boyfriend marked by a special dedicated lyric 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me'.

The NFL player went on to support Swift back and forth while in the playoffs, even flying to Australia to spend time with her at a zoo. After the tour wrapped up, Kelce also surprised Swift on her 35th birthday with an Eras tour theme.

Fast forward to September, Swift announced that the two are engaged with the 'highly anticipated' wedding happening very soon.