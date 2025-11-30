Ed Sheeran insists there's no bad blood between him and long-time pal Taylor Swift after he learned of her engagement to Travis Kelce via social media. According to Sheeran, he and Taylor spent hours catching up in person shortly after.

When Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in August 2025 via Instagram, Sheeran revealed that he found out about the news the same way as many fans. This immediately prompted speculations that the two were no longer friends.

Why Sheeran Was Late to Swift's Engagement News

As it turns out, Sheeran doesn't own a phone, so he didn't receive a direct message or call, Swift said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

With no phone and access to digital devices, except his iPad, Sheeran admitted that he had been out of the loop, but emphasised that this doesn't affect his friendship with Swift. Just Jared reported that a week after the engagement announcement, Sheeran revealed that he and Swift met and spent four hours talking, catching up on life.

'It's life stuff rather than... you know what I mean?' Sheeran said, referring to their music careers outside of personal lives. He added, 'We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close. We see each other when we see each other. And when we see each other, we lock back into where we left off', finally shutting down rumours that they drifted apart.

For many fans, the four‑hour catch‑up was enough to reassure them that all is well. 'We're mates', Sheeran said plainly. Besides his comment that he found out about Swift's engagement on Instagram the day it was posted, questions about tension between the two intensified after she released her album The Life of a Showgirl just weeks after he dropped his album Play. Some music‑industry sources told media that Sheeran was 'peeved' by the timing, as her release quickly dominated charts, although this has not been verified yet.

But many fan‑driven rumours likely overstate the situation. Sheeran himself dismissed the idea of ongoing tension, saying that he prefers real, in‑person connections over social media.

Swift's Explanation: It's Just How He Rolls

When Swift addressed the mix‑up with humour, she also added that if she wanted to call or FaceTime him, she would have to find an iPad because that's how he stays connected.

'Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!' she said. 'He's like family. I love him. But he doesn't have a phone', Swift mused.

Sheeran later echoed that reasoning in a TikTok comment under the view, 'Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual'.

The SwEeran Friendship

Sheeran and Swift first met in 2012 at the BMI Awards, with the two hitting it off after they shared mutual admiration for each other's music. Swift later invited Sheeran to join her Red Tour, where he performed as a supporting act.

The pair remained friends since then, with collaborations that spanned multiple eras from their own careers, such as Everything Has Changed, End Game, The Joker and the Queen, and Run.

With Swift's upcoming wedding to Kelce, there's no doubt that the Shape of You singer will be in attendance.