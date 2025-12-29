China has deployed warships, aircraft, and missile forces around Taiwan, launching live-fire drills that simulate a full blockade and invasion.

The exercises, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' simulate scenarios involving a blockade and potential amphibious operations. Taiwanese forces scrambled in response, vowing to protect their democracy against what they call an aggressive bully across the strait.

Escalating Drills Signal Stern Warning

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced the operations on Monday, deploying destroyers, frigates, bombers, drones, and long-range artillery around the island.

Live-fire exercises targeted sea and land objectives, with a major phase set for Tuesday from 8am to 6pm local time. A temporary danger zone in Taipei's airspace forced flight reroutes, underscoring the drills' disruptive intent.

The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command described the manoeuvres as a 'stern warning' to separatist forces in Taiwan and external meddlers. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the command's spokesperson, stated: 'It is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity.' Posters released online depicted shields emblazoned with the Great Wall, warning that any interference would be 'smashed.'

Blockades focused on key ports like Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south, practising 'joint seizure of comprehensive superiority.' This marks the first time the command publicly emphasised 'all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain,' hinting at broader strategies to isolate Taiwan from allies.

Triggers: US Arms and Japanese Rhetoric

The drills erupted just 11 days after the US unveiled an $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan – the largest ever – including advanced missiles and radar systems.

Beijing retaliated by sanctioning 20 American defence firms and executives, labelling the sales a grave provocation. China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian declared: 'Any sinister schemes to obstruct China's reunification are doomed to fail.'

Adding fuel, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested her country's self-defence forces might intervene if China attacks Taiwan. This prompted Chinese protests and warnings to citizens to avoid Japan, amid accusations of radar-locking incidents between aircraft. Beijing views these as external forces using Taiwan to contain its rise, echoing tensions since the 1949 civil war split.

Under President Xi Jinping, who met US President Donald Trump in November, Beijing has intensified claims over Taiwan, seeing reunification as key to its global ambitions.

Polls indicate that most people in Taiwan support maintaining the current status quo, favouring neither unification with China nor a formal declaration of independence, underscoring differing views within the population.

Taiwan's Defiant Stand

Taiwan's defence ministry condemned the drills as proof of China's aggression, posting videos of US-made HIMARS rocket systems and French Mirage-2000 jets in action. Forces went on high alert, conducting rapid response exercises to rehearse repelling an invasion. The coast guard deployed large ships to shadow Chinese vessels, minimising disruptions to fishing and trade routes.

President Lai Ching-te, accused by Beijing of pushing independence, urged resilience. In a recent interview, he said: 'We need to keep raising the difficulty so [China] can never meet the standard' for an invasion, stressing peace through strength. Taiwan is accelerating its 'T-Dome' air defence system to counter threats, with record defence spending this year.

A Taipei teacher told reporters the drills felt like routine intimidation, while an interior designer affirmed: 'We're Taiwanese, not Chinese.' Remarkably, Taiwan's stock market hit a record high, shrugging off the sabre-rattling.

Broader Implications for Global Stability

This is China's sixth major drill round since 2022, sparked initially by then-US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit. Under new Eastern Theatre Command chief Yang Zhibin, the exercises appear more sophisticated, incorporating civilian ships for potential amphibious assaults.

Taiwan's presidential office decried the moves as undermining international norms. Spokesperson Karen Kuo said: 'Our country strongly condemns the Chinese authorities for using military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries.'