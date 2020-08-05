By now, it is without doubt that experts pinpointed the origin of the 2019 novel coronavirus to China. Unfortunately, the country's government has been hesitant to welcome foreign groups that hope to learn more about how the outbreak began. This prompted leading experts around the world to criticise its reluctance and even go as far to speculate the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 being man-made. However, it looks like the World Health Organization (WHO) are now in talks with China regarding a joint investigation.

Even though there is enough evidence to support claims that the pandemic started in Wuhan – the capital of Hubei – China still denies allegations that it knowingly withheld the information. Even the WHO was rumoured to be favouring Beijing's reasoning as to why it did not immediately report its findings to the U.N. agency. The rest of the world remained unaware of the devastating impact the virus would bring due to the lack of communication.

The WHO already sent two experts in epidemiology and animal health to conduct what ABC News defined as "preparatory consultations on scientific research cooperation on virus tracing." This was shared with reporters by Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson after their two-week stay ended on Sunday. Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson & communications officer of the agency, confirmed that Wuhan virologists and scientist conducted video discussions pertaining to the coronavirus.

"The team had extensive discussions with Chinese counterparts and received updates on epidemiological studies, biologic and genetic analysis and animal health research," he explained. For now, the WHO did not specify the identities of the two experts given the ongoing tensions between China and the United States. If specialists from the latter were excluded from the investigations it would likely result in another issue.

So far, U.S. Intelligence agencies and scientists have declared that the 2019 novel coronavirus had natural origins. Despite no evidence presented, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump believe it might have originated in a Wuhan laboratory. Since the pandemic is still far from being under control, China notes that full investigation will likely be approved once the WHO confirms a major breakthrough against the health crisis.