Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's 20-year-old trans daughter, recently made candid remarks about her career aspirations and her current situation.

Wilson shared her ambition to pursue reality television in a tell-all interview with a lifestyle magazine. Her recent Teen Vogue cover comes after a year of public attention, driven by her frequent criticisms of her father's political views.

Aspirations Beyond Famous Lineage

She told the magazine that she's a huge fan of reality TV and hopes to have her own program. 'It is my absolute dream to be on a reality show, which I know is absolutely pathetic. As an overdramatic little queer, reality shows are something I adore beyond belief', she said with a laugh.

She further explained that she's lived without her father's financial support since publicly coming out as transgender in 2020 and is now learning languages while residing in another country. Although she's independent, she noted people have sent her Venmo requests for large sums of money, a direct result of her father's status as the world's wealthiest individual.

Given her newfound recognition, she also explores some near-term possibilities, like hosting a Twitch stream and working as a model. 'I haven't made any money from being famous at all. I have made zero dollars and zero cents. I do live in a lot of people's heads rent-free, though,' she said.

'I feel like Twitch streaming would be so much fun.... I don't feel like the world needs another Twitch streamer, but [I'd] love to do it.' The interview also revealed her admiration for drag performers, an art form she wanted to try.

'It's on my bucket list to win a drag pageant', Wilson added before saying she'd likely perform as a 'drag king' saying: 'I would eat that up.'

Coming Out On Instagram

Reflecting on the moment she realised she was transgender, Wilson described 'constantly having mental breakdowns' during her school years.

'I just wanted to rot, pretty much. It was like, I cannot do this anymore. If I stay in the closet anymore, this is going to take me down a very destructive path,' Wilson said. Two days later, she announced her transition on Instagram before informing her mother, Justine Wilson, a decision she now wishes she'd handled differently.

Wilson explained that although her mother was understanding, she had not spoken to Musk in the months leading up to her announcement and that he did not support her transition. Regarding her social media presence, she declared herself 'the Queen of Threads,' a direct competitor to her father's company, X, and a part of Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

Siblings And Half-Siblings

The interview also explored her connections with her siblings and half-siblings, especially given Musk's large family, which has grown to 13 children with four different women. 'That's a question. I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That's just a fun fact,' Wilson said.

'It's really good for two truths and a lie, I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same as everyone else did. I had no idea before that. I found out about Grimes having a second child because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit,' she added.

Wilson also shared with the outlet that she learned of Musk's most recent alleged child with MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair through a Reddit post. The interview explored the current state of Wilson's relationship with Musk, which she frankly stated she 'didn't give a f*** about.'

Wilson On Musk's Politics And Fatherhood

She discussed his recent actions, including what some have seen as a Nazi salute while speaking to a group of MAGA supporters. 'I'll see things about him in the news and think, That's f**king cringe; I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times.'

'The Nazi salute s*** was insane. Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig, and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s*** was definitely a Nazi salute,' Wilson said. 'I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore,' she added.

In response to whether she ever feared her father, she described him as a 'pathetic man-child.' She added, 'People thrive off of fear. I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.'

Wilson became upset with Musk after he stated in an interview last year that he was tricked into agreeing to her puberty blockers. Musk, using male pronouns and her birth name, claimed that his 'son' had been 'killed by the woke mind virus.'

Wilson posted a scathing response on Threads, refuting numerous claims made by her father. She asserted that her father fabricated these stories due to his absence during her childhood. Wilson further alleged that Musk repeatedly harassed her about her 'femininity and queerness.'