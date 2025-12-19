When Christina Aguilera appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week, fans couldn't stop staring. The pop icon, who turned 45 on 18 December, danced to her 2002 hit 'Dirrty,' wearing a tight white mini dress and red thigh-high boots. Her moves brought back memories of the 2001 Lady Marmalade video and left viewers stunned by her seemingly ageless appearance.

After the show, social media erupted. Fans on X commented, 'Does she age? Wow!', 'Looking like 90s Christina', and 'She has never looked better OMG'. Alongside her glowing face, her trim figure sparked rumours about cosmetic surgery and weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic.

So how has Christina managed to look better than ever at 45? Experts weigh in on what could explain her remarkable transformation.

Her Weight Loss Sparked Ozempic Rumours

Speculation around Ozempic began earlier this year, in May, when Christina revealed significant weight loss. Fans were quick to notice. One joked, 'So Christina Aguilera found an Ozempic pen and now she just needs to find a pen to give us a classic hit.'

Others defended the singer, pointing out her naturally slim frame as a teenager. 'Her body fluctuated throughout the years as it does when [one gets] older, live[s] and [has] kids. Ozempic or not. She looks amazing. Leave her alone, f***,' one fan wrote.

The chatter intensified in October during a collaboration at Barry's Bootcamp in West Hollywood to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album. Christina wore a skin-tight bodysuit and knee-high leather boots, sharing fun clips of the event on Instagram.

Fans immediately commented on her weight loss, debating whether it was due to exercise or potential Ozempic use. Clips from the event quickly spread on X, with some suggesting she might be taking the drug too far and looking 'sick'.

Aguilera Doesn't 'Give a F***' About Others' Opinions

Christina has addressed public scrutiny in the past, notably in an August interview with Glamour. She explained how her body changed naturally over time, 'When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s,' she said.

She recounted facing criticism after filling out, with industry insiders telling her, 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'

Christina revealed that she no longer lets such comments affect her. 'I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f*** about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on,' she said. The mother-of-two added, 'It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business.'

Experts Break Down Her Stunning Transformation

Aesthetics experts have offered insight into Christina's current look. Dr Richard Devine, founder of Devine Clinic, reviewed photographs but has never treated her. He said: 'Christina Aguilera's transformation is a great example of how aesthetics can look natural and beautifully done when approached in the right way.'

Dr Devine observed that her previously fuller lips and cheeks suggested past filler use, likely dissolved to achieve a fresher look. He added that while some speculate a facelift, there are no visible scars. 'The lift and definition could just as easily be down to non-surgical skin-tightening treatments or subtle structural support,' he said.

London-based Dr Jonny Betteridge also analysed her photos, noting possible surgical and non-surgical interventions. He suggested Christina may have had a facelift, eyelid surgery, and dental work.

'The change in weight in such a short period of time could be attributed to Ozempic use, and I also think she would have dissolved all the filler in her face before then undergoing some surgical treatments,' he explained.

Dr Betteridge added, 'Her nose appears sharper and lifted. Lips are more proportionate. Upper eyelids are tighter thanks to blepharoplasty. Overall, the endoscopic facelift and dental enhancements have created a natural, refreshed look.' He also noted that her face doesn't look hollow or tired, highlighting the subtlety of the work.

Experts agree that Christina's stunning transformation demonstrates how modern aesthetic treatments, combined with careful weight management and a sense of confidence, can achieve a striking yet undetectable result. Her age-reversing look proves that the best work is often the one you barely notice.