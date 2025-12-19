Ben Gorham, the founder of luxury fragrance brand Byredo, has become an unexpected trending topic after a series of public outings with supermodel Kendall Jenner. While Gorham has long been influential in the global beauty industry, the recent attention has prompted a surge in searches asking a simple question: who is Ben Gorham, and why is he suddenly in the spotlight?

Interest in Gorham spiked this week following photographs and reports showing him spending time with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles. As reported by HOLA, the pair were seen on low-key outings, with images quickly circulating online. The sightings have fuelled speculation about a possible relationship, although neither Gorham nor Jenner has commented publicly.

The Kendall Jenner x Ben Gorham spotting isn’t a romance—it’s a shift in the architecture of cool. 🏛️



Mass fame is seeking niche credibility. The "Kylie model" of beauty is out; curated taste is in.



Is Byredo selling out or is Kendall finally levelling up? 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/aoFpNNnf9q — Fazbuy (@Fazbuy1) December 18, 2025

The attention reflects a familiar pattern in celebrity culture. When a high-profile figure like Jenner is linked to someone outside traditional Hollywood circles, public curiosity often shifts from the rumour itself to the background of the lesser-known individual.

Who Is Ben Gorham?

Ben Gorham is a Swedish creative entrepreneur best known as the founder of Byredo, a luxury fragrance house established in Stockholm in 2006. The brand gained international recognition for its minimalist aesthetic and unconventional approach to scent, quickly becoming a favourite among fashion insiders and celebrities.

Before entering the fragrance world, Gorham pursued a varied path that included fine art studies and a short attempt at a professional basketball career. He has often been described as an outsider to traditional perfumery, a perspective that shaped Byredo's modern identity.

Ben Gorham's Age and Personal Background

Gorham is 48 years old. Born in Sweden, he has spoken in past interviews about his multicultural background, which includes Indian and European heritage. While his personal life has generally remained private, his age has become part of the public conversation due to comparisons with Jenner, who is 30.

Despite the attention, there is limited verified information about Gorham's private relationships, reflecting his long-standing preference to keep his personal life separate from his professional profile.

Ben Gorham Net Worth and Business Success

Although there is no publicly available information about Ben Gorham's net worth, it is estimated to be in the tens of millions, largely due to the success of Byredo. The brand expanded rapidly over the past decade, opening boutiques worldwide and diversifying into skincare, makeup and leather goods.

In 2022, Spanish beauty group Puig acquired a majority stake in Byredo, a move that significantly increased the brand's valuation. Gorham remained involved creatively for a period following the deal and formally stepped away from the company in 2025 after completing his contractual role.

The sale cemented his status as one of the most financially successful founders in the modern fragrance industry.

From Byredo Founder to Public Figure

Until recently, Gorham's public image was closely tied to his work rather than celebrity culture. He rarely appeared in entertainment headlines and was better known within fashion and beauty circles than among mainstream audiences.

The renewed focus on his personal life marks a shift in how he is perceived publicly. Industry observers note that such attention often follows major business exits, particularly when paired with links to globally recognised celebrities.

The Kendall Jenner Link Explained

What is currently known about the Kendall Jenner link is limited to public sightings and media reports. There has been no confirmation of a romantic relationship, and no statements suggesting a business collaboration. Coverage has largely relied on photographs and eyewitness accounts of their outings.

For now, the connection remains unverified speculation, with reporting careful to distinguish confirmed appearances from assumptions about their nature.