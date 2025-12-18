What was meant to be a final and joyful bow for one of Hollywood's most beloved filmmakers has been quietly placed on pause.

The release of Rob Reiner's last film has been put on hold following the tragic deaths of the legendary director and his wife, Michele, according to reports.

The shock loss has rippled through the film industry, casting a shadow over a project intended to celebrate Reiner's enduring legacy and leaving fans grappling with grief, disbelief, and unanswered questions.

The film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, had been set to premiere in cinemas and IMAX in 2026.

US distributor Bleecker Street acquired the rights to release, with plans to follow up on the This Is Spinal Tap franchise after the 41st-anniversary remaster earlier this year.

Sources told Variety that the project is now on hold while discussions continue with those closest to Reiner and his family about the 'best path forward.'

What Reiner's Final Project Was About

The final film was a long-awaited return for the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap. Original members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprised their roles, bringing the mockumentary's humour and music to a historic setting.

The band staged their first-ever concert filmed at Stonehenge, the prehistoric site on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

Celebrity appearances added extra glamour to the event. Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban all featured in the film, giving fans even more reason to look forward to its release.

The movie was intended to follow the success of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which hit theatres in September. Other projects Reiner had lined up before his death included Airtight, El Fuego Caliente, a rebooted Fawlty Towers TV series, Travel Writing, and Whiskey River.

'Murdered by Their Son'

According to the District Attorney's Office, Rob and Michele Reiner were killed in the early hours of Sunday. Police arrived at their Brentwood home after receiving reports and found the couple dead later in the afternoon.

Nick Reiner, their only son, did not resist when arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, roughly 22.5 kilometres from the family home.

Nick Reiner Charged With First Degree Murder

Nick Reiner now faces two counts of first-degree murder. He appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

Wearing shackles and a padded blue suicide prevention smock, he agreed only to the arraignment date, which has been postponed until 7 January 2026 at his lawyer's request. He is being held without bail.

Meanwhile, Reiner's siblings, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, released a statement through a family spokesperson.

They said, 'Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.'

They added, 'We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but also from people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.'

An Unfinished Goodbye

As legal proceedings continue, the fate of Reiner's final film remains unresolved. Whether Spinal Tap at Stonehenge is eventually released, delayed, or reshaped will be decided later.

For now, it stands as a poignant symbol of an extraordinary career interrupted by tragedy, and a farewell that came far too soon.