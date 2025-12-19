Country music star Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, has been officially pardoned for past convictions of robbery and drug-related offences. The announcement came on 18 December when Tennessee Governor Bill Lee granted clemency to the Grammy-nominated singer.

The pardon marks a pivotal moment in Jelly Roll's long journey of redemption.

Reason for Pardon

Jelly Roll was one of 33 individuals pardoned by Governor Lee, who has a tradition of issuing clemency during the Christmas season. According to CBS News, Jelly Roll's application for a pardon went through the same review process as others, which usually takes several months. In April, the state parole board reportedly gave the singer a nonbinding and unanimous recommendation in his favour.

'His story is remarkable, and it's a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,' the governor told the reporters. Lee added that he hopes to meet Jelly Roll in person someday.

Jelly Roll's Troubled Past

The I Am Not Okay singer has long spoken openly about his incarceration in the past.

According to USA Today, the 41-year-old musician was convicted of felony robbery in 2003 after robbing two unarmed men and a woman. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but served one year, followed by probation. He was also arrested for several offences since he was 14, including shoplifting, drug possession and drug dealing.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall testified that Jelly Roll had an immense emotional growth and rehabilitation during his time in prison. He also vouched for his positive changes during the parole board hearing for his pardon.

'I like the fact that he has changed his life around,' Hall said. 'He has a chance to rehabilitate a generation. He can cry on stage, and say "I'm not ok." The lyrics are what people need to know and what young people need to hear.'

Support from Music Industry Leaders

Jelly Roll's pardon was also supported by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Live Nation Entertainment CEO and President Michael Rapino wrote a statement to share how the music star donated a few of his concert profits to at-risk youth.

In his testimony before the parole board, Jelly Roll explained his motivation: 'I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be -- to let them know that change is truly possible,' the singer said, according to an AP report. 'One of the reasons I'm asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I'm looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith through the rest of the world.' He also shared that he hopes to pursue missionary work later in life.

Future Plans

Before the pardon was confirmed, Jelly Roll told Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he would request the lifting of his lifetime gun ban so he could return to hunting.

He explained that hunting has done a lot for his physical and mental health, which is why he wanted to reclaim that part of his life.