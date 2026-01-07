The first celebrity feud of 2026 has officially drawn blood.

Matthew Koma, the Grammy-winning songwriter married to Hilary Duff, posted a satirical Instagram Story on Tuesday that appeared to take direct aim at Ashley Tisdale, calling her 'the most self-obsessed tone-deaf person on earth' in a mock magazine-style graphic.

The post came five days after Tisdale, 40, published a candid essay in The Cut describing her decision to leave what she called a 'toxic mom group' that left her feeling excluded and emotionally drained.

Although Tisdale's representative has told TMZ the essay was not about Duff, Mandy Moore, or Meghan Trainor, as fans speculated, Koma's intervention suggests at least one party believes it was.

What Matthew Koma Posted

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, Koma shared an Instagram Story featuring himself photoshopped onto Tisdale's body from her Cut photoshoot, recreating the image of her seated on a white couch in an all-black outfit with rose-tinted sunglasses.

Above the image, he placed a mocked-up headline reading: 'When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.'

A subheadline followed: 'A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.'

In the caption, Koma wrote: 'Read my new interview with @TheCut.'

The 38-year-old musician, who is also the frontman of Winnetka Bowling League, did not name Tisdale directly. But the timing, imagery, and direct reference to The Cut made clear who was being targeted.

According to TMZ, Koma has not publicly explained his post, nor has Duff commented on the dispute.

What Ashley Tisdale Actually Wrote

Tisdale's essay, titled 'Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group' was published in The Cut on 1 January 2026.

In the piece, she described joining a group of mothers after the birth of her first daughter, Jupiter, in 2021. At first, she wrote, the group felt like a 'village' of 'incredible, smart, funny women'.

But over time, she began noticing she was being excluded from gatherings, sometimes learning about them only through Instagram posts.

'It took me back to an unpleasant but familiar feeling I thought I'd left behind years ago,' Tisdale wrote. 'Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed, thinking, Maybe I'm not cool enough? All of a sudden I was in high school again.'

She eventually texted the group: 'This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore.'

The essay followed a December 2025 blog post on her lifestyle site, Frenshe, titled 'You're Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group', which first went viral.

Tisdale, who shares daughters Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 1, with husband Christopher French, wrote that the group dynamic had become 'unhealthy' and left her feeling 'drained'. She added: 'I have never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)'

Tisdale's Team Denies Celebrity Connection

Within days of the essay's publication, internet sleuths began linking it to Tisdale's well-documented celebrity mom group, which has included Duff, Moore, Trainor, and others, as evidenced by photographs shared over the past four years.

Fans noted that Tisdale had unfollowed both Duff and Moore on Instagram, while still following Trainor.

But according to TMZ, Tisdale's representative said the speculation was 'unfortunate' and that there was 'zero truth' to the theory that the essay was about Duff, Moore, or Trainor.

The rep also addressed political rumours suggesting Tisdale had been pushed out over her alleged support for Donald Trump, stating flatly that she is a registered Democrat.

Despite the denial, Koma's post — which was publicly posted to his 640,000+ Instagram followers — suggests the Duff camp does not view the matter as a misunderstanding.

Other Responses Emerge

Koma was not the only person to weigh in.

Samii Ryan, a clothing designer and member of the mom group, who photographed with the women over the years, posted an Instagram Story on Monday featuring a video of a man lip-syncing to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Her'.

The lyrics include: 'I don't care if these bitches don't like me, 'cause, like, I'm pretty as f—k.'

Ryan captioned the clip '2026 mood', prompting speculation she was responding to Tisdale's claims. She has not commented further.

Christy Carlson Romano, a fellow former Disney Channel star who appeared alongside Duff in 'Cadet Kelly', also posted a TikTok showing herself giggling in a hot tub with text reading: 'Celeb mum drama is wild to watch unfold from the outside of the group.'

In the caption, she wrote: 'Minding my business.'

Romano later told TMZ that while she understands the need for mom groups, 'it's not supposed to be dramatic, but I get it. Sometimes it gets a little crazy, and then you write an article about it.'

The Context of Celebrity Mom Groups

Celebrity mother groups, informal social clusters of parents who often bond over shared experiences of parenthood, have become a subject of public fascination, especially when high-profile figures are involved.

Tisdale's essay touched a nerve because it showed how even well-connected adults can experience dynamics that feel exclusionary or emotionally harmful, a theme that resonated with many readers beyond celebrity circles.

Her willingness to describe those feelings publicly resonated with readers, many of whom praised her for speaking openly about adult friendship.

But the transition from a personal essay to widespread online speculation — and now a direct, public rebuke from a family member of someone allegedly involved — reflects the intensity of audience engagement with celebrities' private lives.

Neither Duff nor Moore has commented publicly. Tisdale has not responded to Koma's post.