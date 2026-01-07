A 'mom club drama' has entered the never-ending list of celebrity clashes in Hollywood. What began as a tight-knit circle of high-profile Hollywood moms offering late-night texts and stroller-side solidarity has erupted into one of the messiest celebrity friendship fallouts of the new year.

In early January 2026, Ashley Tisdale publicly described leaving a 'toxic' mom group she once relied on for support, setting off intense speculation that the unnamed circle was the same star-studded crew long associated with Hilary Duff.

The situation escalated quickly, drawing in public denials, social media unfollows, and a viral clapback from Duff's husband, Matthew Koma.

The Rise of Hilary Duff's Celebrity Mom Circle

Hilary Duff has spent years at the centre of a visible Los Angeles mom community built during pregnancy and early parenthood. The group took shape around shared experiences during the pandemic era, when many new mothers leaned heavily on small social circles.

Duff, now a mother of four, has spoken openly about relying on other moms for advice and emotional support. Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor were frequently linked to the group through shared appearances, playdates, and social media posts between 2021 and 2023. Photos from that period showed a relaxed, supportive dynamic, often framed as a modern version of 'it takes a village.'

Ashley Tisdale was very much part of that world. In earlier interviews, she praised her circle of mom friends and credited them with helping her navigate first-time motherhood.

That public harmony did not last.

The Cut Essay That Set off the Firestorm

The situation escalated on 5 January 2026, when Tisdale published a more detailed essay in The Cut titled 'Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.'

In the piece, she described craving community after the birth of her first child and initially finding it in a small group of mothers. After her second child was born in September 2024, she said the tone shifted.

'We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn't a big deal,' she said. 'Now it seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out. And that someone had become me.'

Tisdale compared the experience to high school dynamics and wrote that the exclusion brought her to tears. She eventually confronted the group, told them the situation felt immature, and walked away. She framed the decision as necessary for her mental health, emphasising that leaving was empowering.

Though she again avoided naming anyone, the internet filled in the blanks.

Matthew Koma Enters the Chat

The drama took a sharp turn on 6 January when Matthew Koma weighed in publicly.

Posting an Instagram Story, Koma photoshopped himself onto the cover image of Tisdale's Cut essay with a mocking headline that framed the fallout as a result of self-absorption rather than exclusion. The post went viral within hours, earning a divided opinion.

Meanwhile, Duff herself has remained silent, as have Moore and Trainor.

Online reaction has been split on the drama. At the same time, some of her fans applauded Tisdale for speaking honestly about a painful friendship breakup that many mothers recognise. Furthermore, the former mom squad appears fractured, with no signs of reconciliation.