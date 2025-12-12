A noticeable shift in how people think about wellbeing is influencing development strategies across global real estate and hospitality. Daily life has become increasingly shaped by the desire for environments that support balance, clarity, and long-term health. Citi Developers has responded to this shift with AMRA, a project designed to bring together residential living, hospitality, and wellness within a unified framework. The development reflects broader changes in lifestyle expectations and introduces a structured approach to integrating science-backed wellbeing into everyday routines.

A Development Built Around Holistic Design Principles

AMRA is described as the world's first Integrative Wellness Resort, a designation that reflects its emphasis on linking architecture, operational planning, and wellness programming. The project is located within a rare Blue Carbon lagoon in Umm Al Quwain. This natural setting provides uninterrupted sea views and informs the resort's biophilic design approach. Blue environments have been associated with emotional calm and mental clarity, and AMRA's layout incorporates these principles in ways intended to support daily wellbeing.

The three-tower resort will include 820 fully serviced residences. This marks an expansion of Citi Developers' previous residential work, which saw strong demand across earlier towers. AMRA represents a progression from traditional luxury development toward an environment shaped by long-term lifestyle considerations. Chief Executive Officer Zoraiz Malik describes this transition by stating that "AMRA represents our evolution from building homes to building holistic lifestyles."

Partnerships That Support a Cohesive Vision

To deliver this model, Citi Developers has collaborated with international design and hospitality partners. Firms such as 1508 London and Trush Design contribute architectural and interior expertise, while organizations including Valor Hospitality and Blue Coral Concept support operational and experiential elements. Eden Art Gallery adds a cultural dimension that aligns with the project's emphasis on emotional and creative expression.

These partnerships establish the foundation for a consistent and integrated experience. Wellness features such as yoga and Pilates pavilions, cryotherapy chambers, hydrotherapy pools, and meditation decks are positioned within landscaped zones that encourage routine engagement rather than occasional use. Dining programs will prioritize nutrient-rich and sustainably sourced ingredients, reinforcing the project's focus on health and long-term quality of life.

Ambassadors Who Mirror the Development's Philosophy

The global ambassadors for AMRA, actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, add a personal dimension to the project through their own participation. The couple has purchased a four-bedroom residence at the resort, and their comments reflect the values that shape AMRA's identity. Jackson notes that "there's something incredibly grounding about AMRA," emphasizing the project's attention to balance and nature. Westwick adds that "from the design ethos to the intentionality behind every detail, AMRA represents a lifestyle centred around calm, clarity, and connection."

Deputy CEO Shahnawaz Chughtai states that the pair were selected because they represent qualities such as balance, ambition, calm, privacy, and individuality. This alignment supports the development's message and contributes to its broader narrative.

A Forward-Looking Model for Wellness-Oriented Development

Citi Developers structured AMRA with an emphasis on long-term value. The resort operates with a hospitality-grade management framework and offers a 70,30 payment plan with three years post-handover. These elements are intended to create stability while broadening accessibility for prospective buyers. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, a timeline that positions AMRA within a growing market for wellness-driven living environments.

As wellbeing continues to influence residential and hospitality decisions, AMRA provides a structured example of how wellness can be integrated into the built environment. Citi Developers is using this project to expand its role within a sector that is responding to clear shifts in global lifestyle expectations. AMRA stands as a model for how design, nature, and operational planning can work together to support long-term quality of life, offering a direction for future developments that prioritize daily wellbeing.