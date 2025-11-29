Simon Cowell has claimed he has managed to 'age backwards' after undergoing a controversial blood‑filtering procedure that has become the latest wellness craze in Hollywood. The 66‑year‑old America's Got Talent judge told The Sun that he regularly visits a clinic where his blood is rinsed, filtered, and then returned to his body.

'I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it, and then they put it back into your body,' Cowell said. He added that alongside the treatment, he has improved his diet, taken supplements, exercised more, and reduced stress, all of which he credits with helping him to 'age backwards'.

The Procedure Explained

The treatment, known as plasmapheresis or therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), involves removing plasma from the blood and replacing it with albumin, the most abundant protein in the bloodstream. Advocates claim this process eliminates microplastics, 'forever chemicals', and inflammation‑causing proteins. Patients often report feeling 'incredible' and 'more relaxed' afterwards.

Hollywood stars, including Orlando Bloom, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and Star Trek actor Paul Wesley, have shared images of themselves undergoing the procedure. 'Biohacker' Bryan Johnson has also promoted the trend, posting photographs of sacks filled with filtered plasma.

The procedure typically costs between $10,000 (£7,900) and $12,700 (£10,000) per session, with patients encouraged to repeat the process twice a year. That brings the annual price tag to around $20,000 (£15,800), making it accessible only to the ultra‑wealthy.

Risks and Scepticism

Despite its popularity, experts caution that the anti‑ageing claims are not supported by rigorous scientific studies. Some research has even suggested that the machines used in TPE may shed microplastics into the bloodstream, potentially increasing exposure rather than reducing it.

Doctors warn that inflammation, hormone disruption, and gut microbiome changes linked to microplastics and toxins can accelerate ageing by causing damaging mutations in cells. While TPE may temporarily boost energy or reduce stress, its long‑term effects remain unclear.

Cowell himself admitted he once considered cryogenic preservation but abandoned the idea after learning 'they chop your head off, so you come back in 2,000 years as a floating head'. His remark underscores the extremes to which celebrities are willing to go in pursuit of longevity.

The Divide Between Celebrity Wellness and Everyday Health

Cowell's claim reflects the growing obsession with biohacking and anti‑ageing treatments in Hollywood. The idea of 'ageing backwards' appeals to stars whose careers often depend on appearance and energy.

For ordinary readers, however, the staggering cost highlights the divide between celebrity wellness culture and everyday health practices. These trends raise questions about accessibility and influence. When celebrities promote expensive procedures, they shape public perceptions of what it means to stay healthy or youthful. Yet for most people, such treatments are unattainable, leaving diet, exercise, and stress management as the only realistic options.

The Bigger Picture

Cowell's declaration that he has 'aged backwards' has sparked debate not only about the science behind blood‑filtering but also about the cultural obsession with anti‑ageing. His comments have drawn attention to the lengths celebrities will go to preserve youth, and the risks of promoting untested treatments to a wider audience.

As Hollywood continues to embrace biohacking, experts stress the importance of evidence‑based medicine. For now, Cowell's claim remains part of a broader conversation about celebrity influence, wellness fads and the high price of chasing immortality.