A respected academic at Georgetown University has been arrested and faces deportation, allegedly due to suspected links to Hamas and pro-Palestinian activism. But supporters of Badar Khan Suri say the real reason is far more personal: his wife's Palestinian background. His arrest marks yet another chapter in President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive efforts to root out pro-Palestinian sentiment from US campuses, especially among foreign students on visas.

The move follows the high-profile detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil earlier this month, both cases seemingly part of a broader policy shift targeting student visa holders involved in political activism supportive of Palestine.

Who is Badar Khan Suri?

Dr Badar Khan Suri is a Postdoctoral Fellow at Georgetown University's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, where he taught a course on 'Majoritarianism and Minority Rights in South Asia'. He holds a PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies and has long focused on state-building in ethnically diverse societies.

According to his legal team, Suri is being targeted not for any wrongdoing, but for his research focus and his family ties. 'If an accomplished scholar who focuses on conflict resolution is whom the government decides is bad for foreign policy, then perhaps the problem is with the government, not the scholar,' his lawyer stated, per Free Press Journal.

Despite having no criminal record and no formal charges filed against him, Suri's J-1 student visa was revoked, resulting in his sudden arrest by immigration authorities.

The Night-Time Arrest

Suri was detained on Monday night outside his home in Rosslyn, Virginia. Nermeen Arastu, one of his attorneys, described the incident as terrifying: 'ICE agents came in the night, took him captive, taking him from his wife and children.' Arastu told Reuters the officers were masked and heavily armed.

Suri is currently being held in Alexandria, Louisiana, awaiting an immigration court hearing. Despite the severity of the situation, no charges have been brought forward, and Georgetown University has confirmed that it is unaware of any illegal activity on Suri's part.

Accusations Without Evidence

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims that Suri's online activity promotes Hamas propaganda and antisemitism. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Suri is a 'foreign exchange student promoting Hamas propaganda' with alleged connections to a terrorist adviser.

She added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes Suri's 'activities and presence' in the US justify deportation. However, as The Times of India and multiple legal experts have noted, no evidence has been publicly presented to support these claims.

Suri's legal team argue that the accusations are politically motivated and meant to intimidate his wife, Mapheze Saleh, a first-generation American of Palestinian descent.

The Real Target: Suri's Wife?

Saleh previously worked at Al Jazeera and has expressed support for Gaza online. Her father, Ahmed Yousef, is a former adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. However, Yousef insists he left politics over a decade ago and has only met Suri twice—once during a humanitarian mission to Gaza and once when Suri asked for permission to propose to Saleh.

'No administration official has put forth a shred of evidence that my client, Dr Khan Suri, has been involved or is affiliated with any known or suspected terrorist,' said Hassan Ahmad, one of Suri's attorneys, in an interview with CNN.

Since Suri's arrest, Saleh and her family have reportedly faced targeted harassment from far-right platforms, amplifying the personal toll of the ordeal.

Court Blocks Deportation—For Now

There was a moment of relief yesterday when a Virginia judge ruled that Suri 'shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order'.

Despite the court's decision, the damage has already been done. 'Our children are in desperate need of their father and miss him dearly,' Saleh said. 'As a mother of three children, I desperately need his support to take care of them and me.'

Trump's Ongoing Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Activism

Suri's arrest is just one in a wave of detentions since Trump returned to office. On 30 January, he signed an executive order aimed at cancelling visas of 'Hamas sympathisers' on US campuses. According to IBTimes UK, Trump announced, 'We will find you, and we will deport you.'

The order directs federal agencies to flag antisemitic threats, but the definition remains vague. Critics argue it is being used to conflate criticism of Israel with support for terrorism, and to silence pro-Palestinian voices—particularly those on student visas.

Columbia University's Mahmoud Khalil Also Targeted

Suri's case echoes that of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student arrested earlier this month. Khalil, a lawful permanent US resident, was accused of supporting Hamas after participating in a campus protest. Immigration officials initially attempted to revoke his student visa—before learning he was a green card holder. Now, they are reportedly attempting to revoke his residency instead.

Both cases highlight a chilling precedent. As foreign students become collateral damage in America's geopolitical battles, critics warn the administration is weaponising immigration law to silence dissent.

A Precedent That Risks Silencing Free Speech

As Suri and Khalil await their legal fates, their stories serve as stark warnings about what happens when political ideologies are used to justify the erosion of civil liberties. By conflating peaceful activism with extremism, the US government is raising alarm bells across academic and human rights communities.

Whether this judicial stay for Suri will lead to justice—or is just a temporary reprieve—remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: a line has been crossed, and the stakes for free speech, academic freedom, and human rights have never been higher.