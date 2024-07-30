Bella Hadid, a towering figure in the fashion industry and a passionate pro-Palestine advocate, has amassed an impressive net worth of $25 million. From her early days on the runway to her outspoken activism, Bella's journey is as compelling as it is lucrative.

Born Isabella Khair Hadid in 1996, Bella was raised in Santa Barbara, California. She grew up under the influence of her Palestinian father, Mohamed Hadid, a successful real estate entrepreneur, and her American mother, Yolanda Hadid, a former model and star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her multicultural heritage and affluent upbringing set the stage for her future success.

Runway Royalty: The Rise of Bella Hadid

Bella launched her modelling career in 2014 after signing with IMG Models. Her debut at New York Fashion Week that same year for the Desigual Show marked the beginning of her rise to prominence. She quickly became a sought-after name, gracing the runways for high-fashion brands such as Balmain, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs.

Bella's striking features and unique blue eyes have made her a favourite in the fashion world. She has headlined numerous promotional campaigns for top-tier brands like Versace, Bulgari, and Dior, and has adorned the covers of prestigious magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Vogue.

Bella's professional journey is closely intertwined with her sister, Gigi Hadid. Together, they dominate the modelling industry, ranking among the highest-paid models globally. In 2017, Bella earned a remarkable $6.5 million, which increased to $8.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes. By 2019, both sisters were making nearly $10 million each. Bella currently ranks as the eighth-highest-paid model in the world, while Gigi ranks seventh with a $9.5 million salary.

Beyond her collaboration with Gigi, Bella has carved out her own niche. She was named "Model of the Year" at Model.com's Model of the Year Awards and received the same honour at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in September 2016.

Controversy and Advocacy: The Adidas Ad Campaign

Recently, Bella's relationship with Adidas has come under scrutiny. The sportswear giant faced backlash for featuring Bella, a vocal supporter of the Free Palestine movement, in their SL 72 trainers campaign. These trainers were inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympics, where a Palestinian terror group killed 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer.

Adidas issued an apology for the campaign, stating it had made an "unintentional" reference to the tragic event and would be "revising" the advertisement. The brand expressed regret, saying, "We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events—though these are completely unintentional—and we apologise for any upset or distress caused."

In response, Adidas announced, "We are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."

While Bella has not yet publicly addressed the controversy, according to Page Six, she has taken legal action against Adidas. Reports indicate that she has filed a lawsuit against the brand for their lack of public accountability, condemning them for involving her in a campaign that could be associated with the violence at the 1972 Munich Games.

The Hadid Family Empire: A Collective Success

The Hadid family's multi-million dollar empire is a collective effort, with each member contributing significantly. Bella, along with her sister Gigi and brother Anwar, has established herself as a formidable force in the fashion industry. Gigi and Bella are both renowned for their extensive work with top fashion houses and their lucrative endorsements. Anwar has also carved out a niche for himself, contributing to the family's substantial wealth through his modelling career and other ventures.

According to The Richest, the Hadid siblings' combined efforts in modelling, endorsements, and other business ventures have solidified their status as fashion icons and significant contributors to their family's wealth. Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, also plays a pivotal role, leveraging her reality TV fame and modelling background to enhance the family's brand and influence.

This collective endeavour has made the Hadid name synonymous with success in the fashion industry, and Bella's net worth is a clear reflection of her individual achievements and the family's overall impact.