If you have ever looked for a Daily bonus casino, you probably came across a huge number of options, and it is not clear where the best one is. Now we will analyse four popular sites – Fortune Coins, Pulsz, Zula, and Crown Coins Casino. Let's see what daily bonuses they have, what they really offer beginners and regular players..

Fortune Coins Casino: Bonuses Without Hassle and Lots of Gold

Fortune Coins appeared in 2022 and immediately attracted players with generous bonus offers. The main advantage is that there are no complicated promo codes; all bonuses are automatically added to the account. For beginners – a package of up to 650,000 gold coins and 1,400 Fortune coins (equal to 14 SC) from day one. Very good for a start.

As for daily bonuses, there is the '6-Day Bonus Bash' – a system that gives slightly more rewards every day. You can get up to 18 million gold coins and almost 5,400 Fortune coins per month. When exchanging 100 FC, you get about $1 (£0.74). Payouts typically arrive within 3-5 business days.

Also, new players can get a first-time purchase offer of 70,000 GC + 350 FC for $1 (£0.74), or 2,500,000 GC + 1,250 FC for $4.99 (£3.69), which is one of the most profitable entry deals available.

The game catalog is large – over 2000 slots and games from Pragmatic Play and other providers. The downside is that there is no mobile application; however, the site works well on a phone. The platform is available almost all over America and Canada.

Zula Casino: Bonuses for Those Who Love Communication

Zula is the younger sister of Fortune Coins, launched in 2023. Here, bonuses are given not only for logging in, but also through social networks, which pleasantly distinguishes the platform. Newcomers are given a no-deposit bonus of 120,000 gold coins and 10 Sweeps Coins. For the first purchases, the player receives another 250,000 GC and 10 SC for $2.99 (£2.21) – quite profitable.

Daily gifts 10,000 GC and 1 SC, and there are also bonuses for letters 5 SC. The referral program is very generous; you can get up to 2 million GC and almost 31 SC for an invited friend. The game has seven VIP levels and an interesting feature, 'Mania Multiplier', where you can win large sums.

Mobile applications for iOS and Android work stably and give exclusive goodies. The platform is available in many US states, except for a few. Withdrawal time is 2-7 days, which is normal, although the payment systems here are more modest.

Pulsz Casino: The Choice of Experienced Players

Pulsz is one of the most proven platforms, operating since 2020 and known for its stability. The catalog contains more than 1100 games, including new products from Pragmatic Play and Relax Gaming.

Starter bonus 5,000 gold coins and 2.3 Sweeps Coins for three days. For the first purchase, they give 200,000 GC and 20 SC for $9.99 (£7.39). Daily bonuses can reach 2.4 SC if you visit regularly.

The referral program offers up to 6,000 GC and 30 SC per friend. There are mobile apps with high ratings, available in most states. The VIP system of six levels increases the multipliers up to 2.25x, which is beneficial for serious players.

Crown Coins Casino: Honesty and Fast Payouts

Crown Coins Casino started in 2023 and quickly gained a good reputation – a rating of 4.7 on Trustpilot. There are fewer games here – about 450, but there are hits from Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw.

Beginners are given 100,000 Crown Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins without a deposit. The first bonus on replenishment is up to 200% on top, and you can choose a profitable package.

The daily bonus is small, but it grows with daily visits. Daily missions bring coins and SC, and the referral program gives up to 400,000 coins and 20 SC for an invitation. There is a VIP program with additional rewards.

Cons: a limited selection of games outside of slots, and not the most user-friendly interface. The platform is available in 40 states and Canada. Payouts via Skrill are instant, which is very convenient.

Summary

Comparing all four, we can highlight the following points:

Fortune Coins – generous bonuses and many games, but no mobile app.

Zula – bonuses for activity and social networks, works great on mobile.

Pulsz – stability, a large catalog, and a developed VIP system.

Crown Coins Casino – fast payouts and an honest approach, but fewer games.

For those who want more bonuses daily and do not mind waiting for the withdrawal, Fortune Coins' daily bonus is a great option. If mobility and community are important, Zula and Pulsz are better options. CrownCoins are for players who value reliability.