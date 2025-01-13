Three months before devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles, Tyler Henry gave actress Ricki Lake an unsettling warning: "You'll lose things to fire."

The chilling prediction, made during her appearance on his Netflix show, has raised questions about whether the renowned medium foresaw the tragic events or if it's merely an eerie coincidence. Lake, 56, lost her home in the devastating Palisades Fire, adding weight to Henry's ominous words.

Tyler Henry's Eerie Prediction

On Saturday, Lake took to Instagram to share a chilling clip from her 15th October 2024 appearance on Tyler Henry's Netflix show. In the video, the renowned medium eerily predicted the devastating fire that would soon engulf her home.

'The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on 15th October 2024, Ross [Burningham] and I were on Tyler's show and guys, he SAW the fire,' Lake wrote alongside the video. 'The show is on @netflix. I urge you to watch it. Omg,' she added.

Tyler Henry's Warning To Ricki Lake

While Tyler Henry didn't explicitly foresee the recent LA fires, his chilling prediction that Ricki Lake would 'lose things to fire' during her October 2024 appearance on his Netflix show has taken on a haunting significance in light of the devastating wildfires that recently consumed her home.

Lake concluded her post by expressing her deep sympathy for those affected by the devastating wildfires. 'Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk.'

The Full Scope Of Tyler Henry's Prediction

Ricki Lake and her husband Ross Burningham, alongside friends Bethany Daley, John Bonny, and Rachael Harris, appeared in an episode of Tyler Henry's Netflix show, 'Live from the Other Side.' Henry delivered a chilling warning about a potential fire-related loss during the episode.

'There might end up being a coincidence, where not only do we lose something,' the medium said, 'and I don't think I can articulate this without it sounding concerning.'

Henry continued to suggest that this significant loss 'may have already happened,' possibly involving fire and water damage, indicating that his prediction was not specifically about the recent US wildfires.

Elaborating on his premonition, Henry stated, 'We're gonna end up finding there's a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines — a fire risk ... There's something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn't and damaging things.'

Ricki Lake Mourns Home Lost In Devastating Fires

On 12th January, Lake shared a heartbreaking social media video showcasing the devastating damage inflicted upon her home by the recent wildfires. 'What's left of our home and garden from the courtyard,' she wrote.

'The Palm trees 🌴 survived! I can't believe it....And to hear the birds chirping warms my broken heart. 💔@kirbykotler_ You are an extraordinary human. Thank you for being there with us that terrifying night and thank you for getting this footage. You're an angel.'

Earlier this week, Lake publicly mourned the loss of her Malibu' dream home.' She wrote: 'It's all gone. 💔," she wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe I am typing these words.'

'Ross and I lost our dream home. This description' dream home' doesn't suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together,' Lake continued.

'We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you. This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.'

Celebs Among Thousands Displaced

The wildfires that began on 7th January have had a devastating impact on the Los Angeles area. Over 80,000 people have been displaced, including several well-known celebrities such as Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag. Sadly, 16 fatalities have been reported, according to the LA County Medical Examiner (via PEOPLE).