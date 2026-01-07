A Hawaii snow storm has left many online users puzzled and uneasy after images of snow-covered mountains spread rapidly across social media this week. The snowfall, seen on the US state's highest volcanic peaks in early January 2026, prompted claims that something was seriously wrong with the climate.

Some questioned how snow could fall in Hawaii at all. Meteorologists, however, said the event was expected, seasonal and well understood. They explained it was driven by a familiar weather system rather than a sudden shift in global conditions.

Hawaii Snow Storm Brings Up To 10 Inches of Snow

The Hawaii snow storm struck in the first week of January 2026, with the heaviest impacts felt on the Big Island. Snow fell mainly on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where elevations exceed 13,000 feet above sea level. AccuWeather reported between eight and 10 inches of snow on the highest ground.

Footage filmed by Derek Petrowski, a telescope operator at the W.M. Keck Observatory, showed Mauna Kea fully coated in snow. Webcams operated by the University of Hawaii also confirmed snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, while crews worked to clear summit access roads.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for areas above 11,000 feet and remained in effect until 6 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

Hawaii Snow Storm Sparks Fear, Confusion

The sight of Hawaii snow quickly triggered intense reactions online. Many users said they were shocked to see snow in a place widely associated with beaches and tropical heat. Others argued that the event was proof that global warming was accelerating, claiming such weather 'should not happen' in Hawaii.

Some comments described the storm as alarming or unnatural, while others questioned whether the images were real. Meteorologists said the reaction reflected a misunderstanding of Hawaii's geography. The state's high volcanoes experience very different conditions from coastal areas, even while beaches remain warm.

Experts Say There's Nothing To Worry

Weather experts stressed that snow on Hawaii's highest peaks is neither rare nor new, as per WRAL. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys said the snow was linked to a seasonal low-pressure system affecting the state. He explained the storm was part of a 'Kona low' pattern, which can bring winter weather to high elevations.

SNOW IN HAWAII!

SNOW IN HAWAII!

It's a winter wonderland right now with as much as 10" of snow at the Big Island summits from a winter storm. Wind chills in the 20s too! Credit: Mauna Kea Weather Center

The National Weather Service said Kona lows draw moist air from the south and southeast. When that air rises over tall mountains, it cools and falls as rain or snow. Because of their height, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa regularly see snow during autumn, winter and spring.

On average, 25 to 30 winter weather advisories are issued for Hawaii's peaks each year. Records show the earliest advisory in recent decades was issued on 13 October 2014, while the latest came on 8 June 2018. Officials said these patterns show the Hawaii snowstorm fits well within normal seasonal behaviour.

Hawaii Snow Storm Could Cause Flooding

While the snow itself is routine, authorities warned that the storm still carries risks. Vanessa Almanza, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Honolulu, said flooding was the main concern.

Wow 🤩 snow in Hawaii



Wow 🤩 snow in Hawaii

Looks like #LakeTahoe about now after the storm#MaunaKea (13,803 ft) and Mauna Loa (13,679 ft), typically snow during winter (Oct-Apr) at elevations above 11,000 feet, though it can occasionally dust Haleakalā (#Maui, 10,023 ft) and Hualālai (8,271 ft)

'We are seeing a big flood of moisture move up on the southeast and eastern slopes of the Big Island right now,' Almanza said.

Heavy rain was already affecting Kauai, with more showers expected across other islands. The National Weather Service placed all of Hawaii under a flood watch, warning of flash flooding, landslides and flooded roads. Officials also cautioned that melting snow could add to runoff, increasing the danger even as summit conditions return to normal.