Kilauea has surged back to life with an eruption that has drawn global attention and renewed concern across Hawaii. The volcano has long been one of the most active in the world, but its latest burst of activity has arrived with sharper intensity and growing risks for nearby communities.

Rising Activity Signals a New Phase

@foxnews NATURE'S FURY: Lava and smoke spew from Hawaii's Kilauea as the volcano erupts for the 37th time since 2024. ♬ original sound - Fox News - Fox News

Kilauea's reawakening began with a sudden escalation deep inside its summit crater, known as Halemaʻumaʻu, where a series of tremors indicated the movement of molten rock toward the surface. Within hours, lava fountains burst upward and heavy plumes of volcanic gas drifted across the landscape.

Local cameras captured glowing channels forming along the crater floor, while aerial footage revealed fresh cracks that had not been present days earlier. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), these fissures are currently feeding a rapidly expanding lava lake.

Scientists have noted that Kilauea has remained restless since its last major cycle and has continued to discharge heat and gas for months. What distinguishes the current activity is the strength of the upward flow of magma and the widespread visibility of lava columns rising high into the air.

Observers in nearby areas have described a steady roar from within the caldera, likening the sound to a jet engine, along with a growing haze caused by sulphur-rich emissions that have reached several communities on the island. This new phase of activity has also created an increase in shallow earthquakes around the summit.

Most of the tremors are minor, yet their frequency suggests movement within the underground system that feeds the volcano. Scientists believe these patterns could indicate that the eruption is not a short burst but part of a continuing episode that may last longer than previous events.

Communities Confront Renewed Uncertainty

For residents living near the summit region and the communities south of the crater, the eruption has brought renewed anxiety. Many people here have endured previous lava flows that destroyed homes, farmland and tourist facilities over recent decades, most notably the devastating 2018 eruption that claimed over 700 homes in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

Although currently, lava is largely contained within the summit, authorities have warned that patterns can shift rapidly and the paths of future flows remain unpredictable.

Emergency teams have been monitoring air quality as emissions drift across roads, neighbourhoods, and beaches. Areas downwind have already reported poor visibility and the familiar sensation of volcanic haze, known locally as 'vog', settling over rooftops and vehicles. This acidic haze poses significant health risks, particularly to those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Schools and businesses have prepared contingency plans in case conditions worsen, and many residents have stocked food, water and masks in anticipation of a prolonged period of elevated volcanic activity.

The eruption has also affected daily routines across the island. Flights have been adjusted due to plumes rising into the atmosphere, and parks near the summit have limited access to visitors. Guides and tour operators have expressed uncertainty about future travel schedules, although some areas have seen increased tourism from people eager to witness the eruption from safe viewing zones.

A Landscape Transformed by Fire

IN VISUALS | Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts once again, with lava pouring out from multiple vents.



Kilauea is considered the world's most active volcano. #Kilauea #Volcano pic.twitter.com/DL4IWMd37M — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) November 24, 2025

As lava continues to pour from the summit, new features are forming across the crater floor. Hardened plates of cooling rock shift and break as fresh material pushes upward. Pools of molten lava pulse with each surge of pressure, creating a vivid display that can be seen from kilometres away at night.

Scientists studying the area have documented rising gas levels, rapidly shifting temperatures and evolving terrain within the caldera that did not exist a year ago. These changes also pose risks for infrastructure.

Roads near the summit have been repeatedly inspected for cracks or heat damage. Water systems and power lines have been reinforced to withstand potential ash or debris. While no major structures have been harmed so far, officials remain cautious because the landscape around Kilauea can transform quickly when new fissures open or lava finds alternative paths.

Kilauea's renewed eruption has reminded Hawaii of the fragile balance between life on the island and the immense natural forces beneath it. As lava continues to rise and conditions shift, communities remain alert while scientists work to understand what the next stage of the eruption may bring.