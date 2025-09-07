Hawaii is preparing for Hurricane Kiko, a powerful Category 4 storm in the Pacific this weekend. Officials have issued warnings for dangerous surf, flooding and winds that could affect the islands as early as Sunday, 7 September 2025.

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to stock up on supplies, secure homes and follow alerts as the hurricane edges closer. The concern is not only where it will travel, but how its changing strength might influence Hawaii in the coming days.

State of Emergency Declared

On Friday, 5 September, Acting Governor Sylvia Luke declared a statewide state of emergency. Fox Weather reported that the order allows rapid mobilisation of state agencies and the Hawaii National Guard, and will remain in effect through 19 September unless extended.

Luke said the state and counties would be ready to mobilise resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm. She urged residents and tourists to remain alert, follow forecasts and prepare properly for possible impacts.

Hurricane Kiko's Current Strength

As of Saturday evening, 6 September, Kiko remained a Category 4 system with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour. The storm was located about 1,065 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, moving west-northwest at 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecasters expect Kiko to gradually weaken beginning Sunday. Even so, large waves are expected to reach the Big Island and Maui, with life-threatening surf and rip currents possible early next week.

Emergency Officials Stress Preparedness

Emergency officials are emphasising the importance of preparation. 'Preparedness is always going to be the answer for this,' said Matthew Wells, communications director for the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region.

He recommended households keep two weeks' worth of food, water and supplies, noting Hawaii's isolation could delay deliveries if the storm disrupts transport.

'Those items that might need to be sent to us in case of a genuine impact or real emergency, they're not going to be immediately on hand,' Wells said.

Jennifer Walter, deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management, said preparation has value even if the storm misses the islands. 'At the end of it, you have a clean house and a fridge full of food,' she said.

Reducing Hazards and Improving Communication

In addition to stocking up, residents are being advised to secure their property and minimise hazards. Wells noted that high winds can spark fires, as seen during Hurricane Lane on Maui.

'Look around your home, your property, and make sure everything is protected. This is a very small level of preparedness that can go a long way,' he said.

Walter added that emergency agencies are strengthening communication systems to better inform the public of shelter locations and closures.

'There's a lot of little things on our to-do list after the tsunami that we're trying to get as many of them before the storm just because they were small, easy things to do that we think will make a difference the next time we have to activate our emergency plans,' she said.

Outlook for Hawaii

Meteorologist Joseph Clark of the NWS in Honolulu said the current forecast has Kiko tracking north of the islands. 'The threat for any wind is diminishing... If the current track holds up, the winds will be pretty light, and it might end up being hot and muggy without much wind.'

Still, forecasters caution that even a small deviation could alter the impact on Hawaii. While the risk of widespread wind and rain is low, dangerous surf and rip currents remain a concern in the days ahead.