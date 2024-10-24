A Connecticut store selling Donald Trump merchandise was vandalised in the early hours of October 21, with spray paint and "urine spray" used to deface the property. The New England for Trump store in Vernon was targeted by vandals who left offensive graffiti, including words like "fascist" and "Nazi," alongside crude drawings. According to the store's manager, Ken Krajewski, this wasn't the first time the store had been hit by vandals that day.

Disturbing Messages Left by Vandals

The vandals didn't hold back when defacing the store. They not only spray-painted derogatory terms but also sprayed a foul-smelling liquid on Trump-themed merchandise. Krajewski told Boston.com, "I'm in total shock; I can't believe how far things were taken." The store, which sells hats, flags, and T-shirts promoting the former president, had its property severely damaged, though Krajewski worked quickly to clean up. "I covered it up with some flags until we figure it out," he added.

The Vernon Police Department is investigating the incident, but no suspects have been publicly identified. Vernon Police Lieutenant Robert Marra confirmed that the case is still under investigation, with more details to follow. Despite the damage, the store reopened on Tuesday, and Krajewski noted that the local community has been offering help to clean up the aftermath of the vandalism.

Trump Store Faces Growing Political Backlash

The New England for Trump store is part of a chain with several locations nationwide, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Georgia. The Vernon store has been open since August, but political tensions around the country have made it a frequent target. The spray-painted messages, including "Nazi" and "fascist," may reference past controversies linked to Trump, including claims made by former chief of staff John Kelly that Trump praised Adolf Hitler's leadership. These comments have resurfaced recently, keeping Trump at the centre of political debate.

Despite the attack, many in the Vernon community have come forward to support the store and its manager. Krajewski shared that several people have offered assistance cleaning up the mess and expressing solidarity with the store. While the damage was distressing, Krajewski remains resolute: "It's frustrating, but we're not going to stop."

Political Tensions Heat Up Amid Trump's Re-Election Campaign

This incident comes as Donald Trump continues his re-election campaign. Recently, Trump has been in the headlines for a promotional stunt at McDonald's, where he released a new line of "MAGADonald's" merchandise. The former president has been leveraging such stunts to fundraise for his 2024 presidential run, selling themed T-shirts and other merchandise to his supporters. The Trump campaign continues to use his brand and public persona to generate revenue, with merchandise like $100 commemorative T-shirts and $499 limited-edition sneakers flying off the shelves.

In response to Trump's recent stunt, McDonald's released a statement distancing itself from any political endorsements. Despite Trump's efforts to create buzz with his merchandise line, the fast-food giant has made it clear that it does not endorse any political candidates, including Trump, following his visit to one of their restaurants.