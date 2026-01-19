In downtown Minneapolis, conservative influencer Jake Lang was confronted by a large crowd of counterprotesters on 17 January 2026 after publicly threatening to burn a Quran on the steps of City Hall. The event, dubbed the 'March Against Minnesota Fraud,' aimed to highlight alleged welfare scams and call for deportations but was derailed as hundreds drowned out his small group.

Lang, recently pardoned for his role in the 6 January Capitol riot, escaped with minor injuries after being chased into a nearby hotel. He did not proceed with the burning amid the chaos. As of 18 January 2026, the Jake Lang Quran Minneapolis clash has ignited discussions on the limits of provocative speech in diverse communities, with videos circulating widely online.

The Confrontation at City Hall

The demonstration began around 1:00pm, as Lang announced in a video on his X account, standing in snowy conditions outside the historic building. His supporters, fewer than a dozen, tried to speak on immigration and fraud but were overwhelmed by counterdemonstrators opposing ICE operations.

Today at 1pm I will burn a Quran on the steps of Minneapolis City Hall



☪️🔥🔥🔥🔥



America is a CHRISTIAN COUNTRY; we will not allow Somali Daycare Pirates to overtake Minneapolis ⚔️✝️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/lG8cl1qkkC — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) January 17, 2026

Tensions rose with water balloons thrown in sub-zero temperatures, leading to physical pushes. Lang was shoved against a window, sustaining head scrapes. He claimed an attempted stabbing, but police have no report. A Black bystander escorted him safely through the crowd to a hotel.

Authorities observed but made no arrests, per a federal judge's ruling on crowd control. The scene lasted for hours, with no major property damage reported. Earlier ICE raids had set a tense backdrop, with federal agents using tear gas in neighborhoods.

Jake Lang's Background and Motivations

Lang, 30 from New York and Florida Senate candidate, was jailed four years for the 2021 Capitol attack before Trump's pardon.

Minnesota nice unless you're a

Nazi

Pardoned Jan 6 rioter Jake Lang was threatening to burn a Quran on the steps of the Minneapolis City Hall today but the crowd had other plans https://t.co/hp9SbmW2tP — Jude Kopa (@KopaJude) January 19, 2026

Known for anti-Islamic views, he has protested in Muslim areas like Dearborn. In Minneapolis, he targeted the Somali population, linking them to fraud.

Since 2018, up to £6.77 billion ($9 billion) in Minnesota's Medicaid programmes may be fraudulent. The Feeding Our Future scheme alone saw £188 million ($250 million) stolen from child nutrition funds, with many defendants identified as Somali. During the protest, Lang declared, 'America is a Christian country; we will not allow Somali Daycare Pirates to overtake Minneapolis.'

He called for deporting Ilhan Omar and arresting Tim Walz. The rhetoric drew criticism for inciting division in a city with a large Somali-American population, home to over 100,000 residents of East African descent. His actions align with broader MAGA sentiments on immigration.

Public and Online Reactions

The altercation divided social media. Some decried violence against Lang, arguing it undermines free expression. Verified X user Mario Nawfal stated, 'What happened to Jake Lang is wrong.' Others saw it as pushback against hate, praising unity.

🇺🇸 I don’t care what your beliefs are, what your political ideology is or which God you believe in



What happened to @jakelang is wrong



And the more we justify violence, the more violence we breed



I don’t like where we’re heading https://t.co/j1Xl8fwPGy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 18, 2026

Local Muslim leaders voiced Islamophobia concerns amid Trump's raids. One protester said, 'I have nothing against immigration as long as it's legal.' The event's videos gained millions of views, amplifying protest debates.

City officials noted it happened during ICE raids arresting hundreds, heightening tensions. No major damage, but it highlights balancing rights and order in Minneapolis, a city still healing from past unrest. The Jake Lang Quran Minneapolis incident may influence future demonstrations.

In the aftermath, Lang announced plans for a return to Minneapolis with allied far-right groups, including the Proud Boys and III%ers, vowing to 'restore order' and honour. He is scheduled to appear on Alex Jones' show to detail his escape and injuries.